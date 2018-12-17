Sheinelle Jones Shares Tribute To Her Grandmother In Honor Of Her 89th Birthday

'Today' Correspondent Sheinelle Jones calls her grandmother her biggest cheerleader.

Today Show correspondent Sheinelle Jones is speaking out about the woman who she says has been her biggest cheerleader throughout her career: her grandmother. In honor of her grandmother’s 89th birthday, Jones shared a touching tribute to her, thanking her elder for being by her side since the beginning. She believes she wouldn’t be where she is today without her grandmother’s support, according to Today.

Jones has often spoken of the valuable life lessons she has learned through the years from her no-nonsense grandmother. Even as a young girl, she taught her to make the most of every situation and not be afraid to go after her dreams. The television host shared a series of photographs from her grandmother’s lifetime, beginning as a baby and progressing to the current day. One image showed her standing proudly in front of a billboard with Jones’ face printed on it.

“On this day in history, in 1929, a beautiful baby girl was born who would one day shape the woman I am today,” she began her post. She went on to discuss the hardworking nature of her grandmother, who excelled in school, played an active role in her family, and even found success as a concert pianist.

“ALWAYS by my side as my biggest cheerleader. HAPPY 89th BIRTHDAY GRANDMAMA!!!!!”

Jones’ grandmother also taught her the value of giving back to the community. She serves as the last living chapter founder of the nonprofit organization, The Links, Incorporated. Founded back in 1968, the organization is meant to bond together inner city women through community service, civil activism, and social networking. It aims to set African-American women up for success by providing them with long-lasting friendships and a positive support system. Jones recently celebrated her grandmother’s hard work for the community at an event in her hometown of Wichita, Kansas.

Although Jones has said her grandmother didn’t always have the easiest life, she never let the circumstances surrounding her hold her back. She took the resources she was given and made the most out of them, working hard for everything she earned in life. It is by this example that the television host has striven to live her life and hopes to teach her children the same values.

“Her biggest piece of advice lately is to bloom where you’re planted. That means no matter what you’re doing — you may not want to do that in that moment, or you’re in school and you don’t want to be in that class — but just take it and make the best of it. And life seems to kind of work out,” Jones said.