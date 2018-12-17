Pennsylvania School Districts Continue To Struggle With Medical Marijuana Laws

Conflicting marijuana laws are making it difficult for school districts to navigate rules and regulations.

It was almost three years ago that Pennsylvania joined the growing list of states in the U.S. that have legalized medical marijuana. Unfortunately, conflicting state and federal laws still make things a little dicey despite being legal.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pennsylvania school districts are struggling to figure out a way to administer medical marijuana to students in need of it while working around the conflicting laws.

Even though medical marijuana is legal in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as 33 other states (including Washington D.C.), that doesn’t change the fact that there is a strict ban at a federal level. While the U.S. federal government still views it as a controlled substance, doctors in states where it is legal prescribe it to individuals who suffer from several chronic conditions and neurological disorders.

Medical marijuana has been proven to offer relief to a wide range of symptoms and improve the quality of life for individuals with a plethora of health conditions.

In an effort to help the local school officials, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reached out to a range of individuals who work with local school district for feedback on how the situation should be handled as everyone is divided on the issue.

Namely, the question is: should school employees be allowed to give medical marijuana to students in need of it or is it something that should only be administered at home?

Annemarie Harr, an associate attorney focused on special education and student services, admitted to the publication that she fields a lot of questions regarding whether it can be given to a student at school and what type of training is needed to administer it.

“The guidance that school districts are receiving from the Department of Health and the Department of Education just isn’t very clear or detailed, or existing at all,” she explained.

The medical marijuana law that was signed by Governor Tom Wolf back in August of 2016 required state education officials to publish rules and regulations regarding the matter 18 months after the law was signed. To date, no rules or regulations have been handed down to the struggling school districts.

Speaking to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Education Department spokesman Eric Levis said the rules and regulations regarding administrating medical marijuana at school to children in need should be released within the next few months.

“The process for developing regulations is both complex and time-consuming and it is not uncommon for timelines to be delayed,” he said in an email as he explained why the process is taking so long.