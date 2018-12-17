Weekly Joe Bob Briggs Shudder Series Announced Just Ahead Of ‘A Very Joe Bob Christmas’

This Friday horror fans will once gather around their televisions to watch a live horror movie marathon hosted by Joe Bob Briggs. Briggs previously hosted movie marathons on TNT’s MonsterVision during the mid-90s before the network axed the program. Prior to that he hosted Drive-In Theater on The Movie Channel. Since 2000, however, Briggs has been largely absent the small screen, save for a one-off special broadcast by Shudder last summer called The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.

That one-off special evolved into a three-parter when it was announced that Briggs would return to Shudder for Thanksgiving to host Dinners of Death, followed by a Christmas marathon premiering on December 21 entitled A Very Joe Bob Christmas. It was beginning to seem like Joe Bob Briggs would be a sporadic regular on Shudder, popping up for special occasions, but according to Bloody-Disgusting, that is not the case.

Recently, Joe Bob’s co-star Darci the Mail Girl revealed via her personal Twitter that Joe Bob Briggs would be coming back to Shudder in 2019, not for a special, or even three specials, but for a regular weekly show. Horror fans were delighted by the news, as large numbers of them have been petitioning for Joe Bob’s return to horror movie hosting for nearly 20 years.

Hey, guess what? We made additional adjustments to the Commodore 64 and our fellow drive-in mutants in the UK and Canada will actually be able to watch the live stream this time! #AVeryJoeBobChristmas @shudder @Shudder_UK @shuddercanada pic.twitter.com/8k3SokgnuJ — Joe Bob Briggs (@therealjoebob) December 14, 2018

So far no official word on a title or release date, but Briggs himself mentioned the show on a recent episode of Mick Garris’ podcast, Post Mortem. Rumors have stated that the upcoming series will feature two movies hosted by the self-proclaimed drive-in movie critic.

For those unable to wait for the recently announced tv series, Joe Bob will be back in the recliner in just five short days for the aforementioned A Very Joe Bob Christmas. In a trailer for the special Briggs clarified that this time the marathon would consist of four movies from the same franchise, but didn’t specify which horror franchise that may be. Some have speculated Silent Night, Deadly Night as a contender, while others have suggested Phantasm as a likely candidate.

Fans may find themselves pleasantly (or unpleasantly) surprised on December 21, as Briggs cryptically alluded to the upcoming special via his person Twitter stating “you’re all gonna kill me.”

That tweet has since been pinned to the top of Briggs’ Twitter profile.

So which franchise will Joe Bob be hosting this Friday? Mum appears to be the word, so those who are curious will just have to tune into Shudder at 9PM on December 21 to find out.