Cardi B Urges Fans To Stop Bashing Offset Following Pete Davidson’s Troubling Instagram Post

Cardi B doesn't want her fans bashing Offset regardless of their relationship status.

In a video clip Cardi B shared on with her 37.5 million Instagram followers, the rapper urged her fans to stop bullying and bashing Offset. This request comes just after Pete Davidson – Ariana Grande’s ex fiancé – caused panic after making a very troubling post on social media about how he didn’t want to be on the planet anymore.

According to Cardi’s video clip, defending Offset has nothing to do with whether she wants to get back together with her husband. It has to do with the fact that he is still the father of her daughter and she wants to protect his feelings even if she’s not sure whether she wants to continue to be with him.

“I see a lot of people bashing me because they feel that because I’m defending my baby father, they think that I’m gonna get back together with him. I’m not saying that I’m gonna get back together with him. I just don’t like that bashing online thing,” the rapper who shares her five-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset explained.

She added: “Just earlier, you just saw how Pete Davidson was talking about how he don’t even want to be on this earth because mad people be coming at him every single day. I wouldn’t want my baby father to have that feeling because of millions of people be bashing him every day. That’s a nasty feeling, and I wouldn’t want that.”

According to Cardi, she could be presented with a “perfect, glamorous, fabulous man” and it would not change the fact that Offset was the father of her daughter. Whether she stays with Offset or she moves on, she believes no one will ever love her daughter the way her daddy does.

“So I don’t like that bulls*** because I know how painful it is when you have millions of people bashing you every single day. I don’t like that, and it doesn’t make me feel any better. Period,” she added toward the end of her video clip.

As those who have been following Cardi B and Offset know, news recently broke the rappers were splitting up. Cardi’s video clip begging her fans and followers to stop bullying Offset comes just after he crashed her performance at Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud festival in an attempt to apologize to her and try to win her back.

Offset has made it clear in several posts on social media that he plans on doing whatever he has to win Cardi B back. As the Inquisitr has previously reported, the duo faces a lot of heavy criticism that their split is nothing more than a publicity stunt for attention.