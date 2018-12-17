A Viral Video Shows A Hectic Nashville Airport Going Silent To Honor Fallen American Soldiers

The Nashville International Airport came to a standstill this week to honor those who gave up their lives for their country.

A viral video captured a touching moment that took place at the Nashville International Airport this past week. As can be expected at this time of the year, the airport was busier than ever with holiday travelers. However, something caused everyone to stop what they were doing and fall silent, according to Today. As a group of children who had lost parents in military combat prepared to board a train headed to Disney World, hundreds of busy travelers took a break from the hustle and bustle to honor the fallen soldiers.

Travelers of all ages and backgrounds gathered around Gate C10 to stand and watch as the children boarded the plane. Many joined in singing the “Star Spangled Banner” while military men and woman stood in salute. The children walked through an awning built with red, white and blue balloons to board the plane that would take them on an all-expenses-paid vacation. Gary Sinise Foundation’s annual Snowball Express program funded the trip which allowed 1,700 children of fallen American soldiers to take part in the experience.

.@WillieGeist and @MorganRadford run through the Highs and Lows of the week including the can’t-miss moment when a busy airport came to an absolute standstill to honor fallen American soldiers and their children. https://t.co/7M1U59Crmv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 16, 2018

Author and speaker Jen Triangle recorded and posted the video which soon spread all over social media, touching the hearts of many. She said that American Airlines arranged the ceremonial entrance for the children and announced their arrival over the loudspeaker. She was brought to tears watching the emotional sendoff. “Most every person standing around, myself included was bawling at the sight of these kids and spouses who have paid so great a price for our country,” Tringale said in a caption on the video.

“Seeing the general public in an airport stand still to honor these kids was simply beautiful. To see all of this at Christmas time was so humbling.”

The video was later featured on the Today Show’s “Highs and Lows” segment for the past week. Host Willie Geist said that he was stunned into silence by the video, which serves as a reminder of all those who have sacrificed so much in an act of patriotism. While Christmas is a joyous time of year for many, it can be heart-wrenching for those families who will be celebrating with a loved one missing. NBC News’ Morgan Radford also became emotional watching the clip. “I got teary-eyed because I think that’s what patriotism is—it’s these small acts of kindness to people, but also to take a moment to just collectively honor people’s sacrifices,” she said.