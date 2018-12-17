‘Moana’ Is Leaving Netflix This Week

There are just four days left to watch 'Moana' before it leaves Netflix.

The last few pieces of Disney content remaining in the Netflix streaming library will be removed in the next week weeks as the contract between the two is coming to an end.

Unfortunately, this does mean those Netflix subscribers watching Moana on repeat will have to find another children’s movie to watch.

According to People Magazine, Moana is scheduled for removal from the Netflix library on December 20th. So, you have just a few more days to watch – or re-watch – the addictive Disney film.

What is Moana About?

If you are a Netflix subscriber who has yet to have the pleasure of watching Moana, it isn’t a film intended just for children.

Moana tells the journey of a girl who sails across the sea to find a demi-god named Maui to undo the darkness he caused long ago before her home and her family are swallowed up by it. Moana offers a touching storyline, incredible artwork, and a selection of catchy songs.

Where Will Moana Go?

Naturally, the biggest question Netflix subscribers have moving forward is: how can they continue to watch Moana? Fortunately, the movie isn’t going away to the point of being out of reach. For starters, Amazon Prime members can pay $14.99 for streaming access to the movie through the video streaming service. Amazon also has the movie available for purchase via DVD and Blu-Ray.

The reason Moana– and all other Disney content – is being pulled from the Netflix library is because the contract with Disney was signed to last until the end of 2018. The reason this contract is ending – and not being renewed – is because Disney is currently working on their own streaming service.

Once the streaming service is launched, subscribers will be able to stream content – such as Moana – as long as they pay a subscription fee to Disney.

What to Watch Instead?

Not everyone has enough extra cash floating around to continue to pay for their Netflix subscription and pay for a Disney subscription as well.

Fortunately for those who don’t want to pay money to get access to Moana after it is gone, there is a nice selection of Netflix Originals that will remain on the streaming library.

I’m getting irritated with Netflix taking all the good kids movies. Y’all already took Trolls now Moana too & she been up here forever. I’m about to have to cancel my subscription. pic.twitter.com/6nUVdSKIzV — Khy????????‍♀️ (@placidvibe) December 15, 2018

A few movies you can check out after Moana leaves the Netflix streaming library include:

Gnome Alone

Next Gen

The Little Prince

White Fang

Duck Duck Goose

