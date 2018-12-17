Irina Shayk Dons Red Teddy Lingerie In Smoldering New Photo On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Irina Shayk shared a new photo on Instagram, and it shows her posing in front of a makeup and hair station wearing just lingerie.

The model sat on the table — and rested her head on the mirror — as she wore a red teddy with lace accents on top. The outfit was completed by a sheer bottom. It also had cutouts in the middle, along with two string accents. The photo promoted Intimissimi, an Italian lingerie brand. The post was captioned with a heart and a present emoji, which is fitting considering that it’s almost Christmas. Fans poured in with comments like “I love you,” “Goddess,” and “The most beautiful!!!”

In addition to working on the ad campaign for Intimissimi, Irina also headed to the store opening for Porcelanosa in Castellon. Pocelanosa is a high-end tile, bath, and kitchen store. The model was photographed at the event wearing a low v-neck black dress with studded accents throughout. The dress appeared to be made of a velvet-like fabric, one which extended below her knees. She accessorized the look with black boots and a black clutch.

Shayk shared a second photo from Porcelanosa, this time from inside the factory. She may have done a photoshoot there, as she was photographed sitting on a set of stairs as a man and woman adjusted her outfit and hair.

The model’s also been giving shout-outs to her partner, Ali Kavoussi. Five days ago, Irina sent him happy birthday wishes along with a photo of themselves at a high-fashion event. Ali wore an all-black suit, while Irina stunned in a revealing red dress. The red dress sported panels which were held together with silver hardware.

“To my everything, my No. 1, my rock, my pumpkin @alikavoussi.. Happy Birthday‼️ No words for our journey together, and all u mean to me.. love u forever to the moon and back”

Shayk also shared another photo of her and Ali, this time wearing a more casual outfit. The two sported matching Burberry jackets, and she noted that it was “LOVE at first sight.”

Irina was romantically linked to Bradley Cooper for a while, but it appears that she’s moved on to be with another man. She and Bradley have a young daughter, Lea De Seine. There’s not much information on what happened between her and Cooper, but just last month People reported that Shayk was still dating Bradley.