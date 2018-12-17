Donald Trump Reportedly ‘Isolated’ In Government Shutdown Fight, Lacks GOP Support

Building a monumental wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was one of Donald Trump’s key campaign promises. So far, the president has failed to deliver, attracting criticism from supporters and the media alike.

Conservative Fox News host Tucker Carlson openly called the president out for failing to deliver on the wall promise in an interview with a Swiss weekly magazine Die Weltwoche.

Earlier today, according to Newsweek, White House adviser and immigration hawk with ties to white nationalism, Stephen Miller, said that the president is “absolutely” willing to shut the government down in an effort to corner Congress.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Trump’s threats of government shutdown seem to have persuaded Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to compromise, offering $1.6 billion to fund Trump’s border project. But apart from causing a headache for Schumer — who is now facing opposition within the Democratic Party for bowing down to Trump — Donald Trump has not accomplished much.

New report from the Hill reveals that the president not only lacks Congressional support from the Democratic Party, but from Republican lawmakers as well. Although hesitant to openly and publicly oppose the president, GOP lawmakers are reaching out to the press behind the scenes, pointing out that Trump’s insistence on the wall has weakened the Republican Party’s negotiating position.

Stephen Miller says Trump administration is "absolutely" willing to shut down government over border wall https://t.co/n6GMiUWfXm pic.twitter.com/wUwPyjcMDE — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2018

“Trump will get the blame, but he won’t care. And the base will love him for it,” a Republican lawmaker anonymously told the publication. Some Republicans, however, are coming out and indirectly opposing the concept of a government shutdown.

“One thing I think is pretty clear no matter who precipitates the government shutdown is the American people don’t like it,” Mitch McConnell said, while Scott Perry of Pennsylvania added that he doesn’t think “anybody wants a shutdown.”

The Hill points out that Trump is attempting to shift the blame to Democrats.

“Let’s not do a shutdown, Democrats — do what’s right for the American People!” the president wrote in a Twitter message, posting a video showing former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton calling for tougher immigration policies.

Although apparently adamant to get funding for his border wall, President Trump has not had any luck persuading Congress to finance the expensive project.

In an interview broadcast today, according to Raw Story, Democratic strategist Emily Tisch Sussman bluntly pointed out that Trump is in an “un-winnable” political position. According to Sussman, since Trump failed to get the funding when the Republican Party controlled both chambers of Congress, he will most probably not get it now with Democrats in control of the House.