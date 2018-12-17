Mariah Carey Puts Her Curves On Display In Glitzy Black Dress On Instagram

Mariah Carey is looking stylish in her newest Instagram post, which she captioned, “End of tour holiday party in Madrid!” There’s a lot for her to celebrate after a long year, and she put on a glitzy black dress for the occasion. It had a low v-neck, along with an “X” strap detail in the front. Mariah accessorized with large double-hoop earrings and some rings. She wore black tights underneath, as well as dark eyeshadow and glossy lipstick. She held a snowflake decoration in her left hand, while bottles of wine could be spotted in the backdrop. Fans sent their love, saying, “You have gotten me through so many hard times and heartbreak thank you xoxo,” “You go Darling!Beautiful Photo!” and “Stunning Mariah with a beautiful dress. Keep smiling.”

The singer’s second-newest post promoted her special appearance on iHeart Radio’s “Jingle Ball” on the CW. The poster showed Mariah holding a mic with her left hand, as she wore a butterfly ring. Disco balls were in the backdrop, and fans let her know that they were looking forward to watching the show.

Carey’s obviously feeling the holiday spirit, as she also shared a throwback photo of a previous Christmas. In the picture, Mariah posed next to an elaborate with her little dog, which she captioned, “#tbt My first Christmas with Cha Cha.” She wore just a red robe and black heels, and looked radiant while wearing her hair in a messy ponytail.

And although Mariah is a well-known singer worldwide, she recently revealed to Pitchforkthat things weren’t always easy for her, especially during her childhood.

“It was very difficult. People don’t really know about it because I’ve always been pretty vague, but I’ve alluded to it in certain songs. ‘Close My Eyes’ from Butterfly talks about it: ‘I was a wayward child with the weight of the world that I held deep inside/Life was a winding road, and I learned many things little ones shouldn’t know.’ A lot of intense stuff happened to me when I was a kid, that people who grew up with money or with families that weren’t fully dysfunctional will never quite understand. And then being biracial on top of it, and having no place to really fit in.”

Carey also said that when she was a kid, “I was like, ‘You know what? One day I’ll hear my song on the radio, and that will be a moment.'”