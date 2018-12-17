Pete Davidson Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly After Posting Suicidal Message

Pete Davidson stunned his fans on Saturday when he took to social media to post a heartbreaking and alarming message about not wanting to be on this earth anymore, and his friend Machine Gun Kelly sprang into action.

According to a Sunday, Dec. 16 report by E! News, Machine Gun Kelly heard about Pete Davidson’s scary suicidal message and hopped on a plane to be with his friend.

On Saturday, just hours before Pete was supposed to appear on Saturday Night Live, the comedian posted a cryptic message that got his fans and friends very worried.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so,” Davidson wrote.

Fans then began calling the NYPD in hopes that they would send officers to check on Pete, which they did. It was later confirmed that he was safe at the SNL studio.

However, Machine Gun Kelly, wasn’t about to let his friend suffer alone. He quickly rushed to New York, and was seen embracing Pete after getting out of a vehicle with him in New York City later that night.

“I’m in the plane now on the way to see Pete. Gonna make sure he’s good, I promise. Can’t have my boy in the darkness like that,” Kelly told fans.

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly struck up a friendship after filming the movie Big Time Adolescence in Syracuse together earlier this year. It looks like the rapper is a true friend, and is willing to do anything possible to help Pete get out of a dark place.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Machine Gun Kelly wasn’t the only one to rush to Pete’s side after his scary online message. Davidson’s former fiance, Ariana Grande, also dropped everything to be there for him.

Pete and Ariana ended their engagement back in October, and have allegedly not been speaking to each other since. However, when Grande saw his message she quickly headed to the 30 Rock studio in hopes of being there for her former love if he needed her.

The singer tweeted that she was “downstairs” and available if Pete Davidson needed her. However, it was not confirmed whether or not the pair actually had a face to face meeting.