Karen Gillan Of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Comments On ‘Vol. 3’

It's been a while since anyone spoke on 'GOTG3', but Nebula is offering up answers... kind of.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be in a total state of limbo, but Karen Gillan is offering up somewhat of an update regarding the film. The actress, who plays Nebula, recently spoke with People on the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. Nebula was one of the only characters who survived the snap in Infinity War and was stranded on Titan with only Tony Stark.

Gillan joked that Nebula would be confronting “daddy issues” in Avengers: Endgame, but couldn’t offer up any other plot details on the very secretive film. When it came to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, however, the actress offered up some information which can set some fans minds at ease.

“Our director won’t be with us any longer but we are excited to continue the Guardians of the Galaxy story and keep delivering to the fans,” she said. “That’s the most important thing. I don’t have any details as to when [the next Guardians film will come out] but there’s a script in existence.”

She then added, “I may have had a little teeny peek, but I can’t say anything.”

Gillan is referring to Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn who was fired earlier this year from the third film. After disturbing tweets were found from his past which joked about rape and pedophilia, Disney decided to fire the director leaving the future of Guardians unknown. There is still no director attached to the project, but it had been reported that Gunn’s completed script was going to be kept for the third installment.

Although she doesn’t specify who wrote the script in her comment to People, it is likely Disney will still keep the Gunn-penned script so it flows with the first two films. The actress did sign the letter alongside the rest of the GOTG cast which admitted they stood by Gunn amid the controversy, and while they didn’t agree with the tweets, they understood he was a different man today.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has no premiere date at this time and is not in production. The film is rumored to have the entire cast returning, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

Gillan is set to star in Avengers: Endgame which hits theaters on April 26. Other 2019 projects for the actress include the Untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sequel, Call of the Wild and Spies in Disguise.