NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Major Reason Why They Are Not Yet Trading Markelle Fultz

Will the Sixers consider keeping Markelle Fultz instead of trading him to another team?

Markelle Fultz entered the 2018-19 NBA season with the goal of making a huge impact for the Philadelphia 76ers. Sixers Head Coach Brett Brown entrusted Fultz the starting role to give him more opportunity to prove that he deserves to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, Fultz has nothing but a huge disappointment since the regular season started, and as of now, rumors and speculations continue to swirl that the Sixers are planning to move the young point guard before the February NBA trade deadline.

Despite his early struggle, several NBA teams have already expressed a strong interest in adding Markelle Fultz to their roster. According to SB Nation’s Liberty Ballers, these include the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic. However, the Sixers are yet to engage in an official trade discussion with interested teams as according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the team is in no rush to get rid of Fultz.

People in the Sixers’ organization reportedly have different views when it comes on what to do with Markelle Fultz. If they decide to move the former No. 1 overall pick, the Sixers are likely to demand a quality first-round pick in the trade package. It’s easy to understand the reason behind the Sixers’ asking price.

They gave up two first-round picks to the Boston Celtics just to acquire Markelle Fultz. Unfortunately, with his performance and current injury, it is highly unlikely that interested teams will be willing to give the Sixers’ demand.

Another reason why Markelle Fultz remains in Philadelphia is that the Sixers are afraid that he might turn to a legitimate NBA superstar when he joins another team.

“They view his becoming a star for another team worse than him remaining a Sixer and continuing to struggle. Former general manager Bryan Colangelo, who drafted Fultz, would get the blame in the latter scenario. However, the front-office holdovers and ownership group would have to look at themselves in the mirror if they trade Fultz for next to nothing and he goes on to become the star they thought he was going to be when they drafted him.”

Markelle Fultz has shown lots of superstar potentials in his stint with the Washington Huskies. However, it remains unknown if his skills will be further developed if he stays with the Sixers. Fultz will be better off joining a rebuilding team that can give him a more significant role and a spot in their starting lineup.