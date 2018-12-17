Danielle Herrington Goes Topless In An Infinity Pool On Instagram

Model Danielle Herrington posted a video of herself going topless in an infinity pool on Instagram. She gave sultry looks to the camera and swam to the edge of the pool to look out over at the amazing ocean view. The post was geo-tagged Casa Chameleon de Las Catalinas, which is a 21-villa resort in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. The post was captioned, “Where I wanna be.”

Danielle was recently in Costa Rica for a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated’sSwimsuit Edition 2019. The model shared some sneak peeks of the shoot, which included her wearing a super tiny string bikini. It was so small that it was literally just a string that barely censored her curves. The publication also shared a photo of Danielle wearing a small, silver bikini. For many of the pictures, Herrington wore her hair down in naturally loose curls, which fans were happy to see.

And it would be no wonder that Herrington is wishing she were still in Costa Rica, considering that the resort she stayed at was upscale and chic. Rooms there can cost around $500 to $600 in January, although prices, of course, fluctuate frequently. With personal pools, oceanfront views, and spacious living areas, the Casa Chameleon is a must-see destination for many tourists.

PopSugar noted that Danielle is actually only the third black woman to be featured in the SISwimsuit Issue. The other two were Tyra Banks and Beyoncé, to which she said that “To be in that category with them is really amazing because they have been my idols and the two people that I actually really look up to. I really followed their careers.”

The model also achieved a big accomplishment as she was selected to be on the cover of the 2018 issue. The picture showed the model holding her hair as she looked to her right and smiled at the camera. She wore a pink string bikini with a thong bottom, and the cover said, “Danielle Herrington OWNS IT.”

But that’s not to say that her career journey was always easy. She recalled how after puberty, her modeling career took a turn.

“Basically, my whole modeling career was like, ‘Oh, we like her, but she’s too curvy’ or ‘She has too much butt’ or ‘She has too much boobs.'”

Luckily, things changed for Herrington as she got older. She would go on to work for Guess and Victoria’s Secret, as she eventually landed a gig with Sports Illustrated.