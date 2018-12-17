Olivia Culpo Busts Out Of Barely-There Bikini In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Video

Olivia Culpo is sharing some behind the scenes footage from her time in South Australia, where she shot photos for the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

On Sunday, December 16, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself on the beach posing in barely-there bikinis and giving off sultry stares to the camera.

Meanwhile, in the clips, fans get to see a look at how all of Olivia’s glam squad put together her hair, makeup, and bikinis for the coveted SI edition. In one snippet, Culpo is seen wearing a tiny maroon bikini, which shows of her ample cleavage and long, toned legs.

In another part of the video, the model dons a skimpy black bikini while standing on the beach and letting the breeze blow through her shoulder length, brown hair. She’s also seen getting her hair and makeup done in the clips.

In the caption of the video, Olivia urges all of her fans to head over to her YouTube channel to watch more behind the scenes looks at how she prepared for the big magazine photo shoot.

“Check out my latest YouTube video to see how I got ready for my @si_swimsuit shoot in south Australia!!!!!!!! I only had about a week to prep so this was really crunch time for me. Link is in my bio.

I’ll show you more of my bikini-ready tricks in some other new videos. Comment and let me know what else you guys want to see on my Youtube. Also shout out to @mj_day and my whole @si_swimsuit for making this dream come true,” she wrote.

However, Olivia Culpo wasn’t always a super hot swimsuit model. In fact, she admits that she used to be a band camp geek in her childhood. In an interview with ELLE, the model revealed that during her teenage years she spent her summers at band camp.

As many fans know by watching her on social media or YouTube, Culpo is an accomplished cello player, and she honed her skills during her high school years. She even reveals that her friends would make fun of her, because she had to cart around her giant musical instrument, which often prevented her from having fun with friends after school because the cello wouldn’t fit in anyone’s car. The model claims that she missed out on some fun times due to the instrument.

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo by following her on social media.