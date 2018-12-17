Nadine Leopold Poses Wearing Just A Swimsuit In An Ice Cave

Nadine Leopold shared a stunning photo to her Instagram, which showed her posing in a swimsuit in an ice cave. The backdrop featured layers of crystal blue ice, as the model stood in the foreground on top of some loose rocks. She wore a light-blue one-piece swimsuit with darker-blue accents on the border, along with a fuzzy winter’s hat. Nadine also had a silver jacket on, except the jacket was falling down her arms so it wasn’t necessarily keeping her warm. The model also wore sneakers with lime green and yellow accents. In the captions, the model joked, “Have you ever done Cryo for longer than 3 minutes?? – I have.”

Fans sent their love, while others couldn’t believe the setting.

“Holy shot [sic] you must have been cold,” one person posted, while someone else asked, “What was the temp?” There were also fans and critics who spent their time arguing about whether Nadine looked well or not, but most people sent their support to the Victoria’s Secret model.

Another shot, likely from the same photoshoot, showed Leopold outdoors in the snow. She wore a white swimsuit with a blue vest, no pants, and chunky snow boots.

“It was freezing but so worth it!” the model said. Of course, she has a good attitude about the whole thing, because it couldn’t have been easy to pull off those looks in the literal freezing cold.

Leopold also shared another photo from the shoot, which was a closeup of her eyes. The picture was taken while she was wearing her fuzzy hat. Her eyes glowed, while she wore dark mascara and eyeshadow. A video showed the model in-between taking pictures, bundled up in a large jacket. Overall, it sounded like she had a blast.

“Today was one of the best days I’ve ever had! We took a helicopter up in the glaciers to shoot swimwear in ice caves for @esquire_la. One of the craziest experiences. I’ve never seen such beauty and I’ve never been more excited about a shoot to come out!!! I feel so blessed to have this job, and to have worked with such an incredible team!!”

Another VS model, Martha Hunt, also shared pictures from a snow-filled swimwear photoshoot. She was likely working on the same set, considering that her photos were geo-tagged Whistler, and that’s where Leopold said the ice caves were located. Hunt’s sneak peeks included a photo of her wearing a gray bikini bottom, pink sports bra and a snowsuit that was only partially worn.