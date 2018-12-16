Taylor Swift Has Rekindled Her Love Of Acting While Filming ‘Cats’

Taylor Swift is known for her catching songs, and juicy lyrics. However, she’s also appeared in films such as Valentine’s Day. Now that she’s returned to set to shoot the film adaptation of the musical, Cats, it seems she’s rekindled her love of acting.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Taylor Swift is rediscovered her passion for acting, and has been loving being on the Cats set.

“Taylor is excited about taking a break from music and getting back to work on her acting career. She has been cast for a big role in director Tom Hooper’s on screen adaptation of Cats. The production has already begun on the film which is set to premiere late 2019 and is already getting Oscar buzz. Taylor has a lot of passion for her acting career and has been reading scripts for years, waiting for the right roles with the right timing in her schedule, which is now,” an insider told the outlet.

As many fans know, Swift has conquered the music world by winning tons of awards and the admiration of her peers and fans alike. However, with the rekindling of her acting career, some fans can’t help but wonder if the singer will focus more on her life as an actress in the future, especially since her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is an actor.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Taylor Swift may also decide to focus on her personal life in the near future, as sources are claiming that her beau, Joe Alwyn, is planning to pop the question to her very “soon.”

Insiders tell Us Weekly that Joe wants to make the proposal very special and memorable for Taylor, and that he may be planning to get down on one knee sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, with the holidays right around the corner, it seems Swift could find herself opening a very special Christmas gift.

The sources goes on to say that Taylor considers Joe to be her “dream guy,” and that she would be more than happy if he were to ask her to marry him. In addition, the singer, who recently turned 29-years-old, would love to have a big family, and the insider claims that Swift definitely sees herself havng children with Alwyn.

Another source previously stated that Taylor Swift could feel happier about the way her life is going, as she is super happy in both her career and her relationship with Joe Alwyn.