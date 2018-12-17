Hillary Clinton Writes An Encouraging Letter To A Third Grader Who Lost An Election For Class President

After a Maryland third grader loses an election for class president, Hillary Clinton sends her a consoling letter to uplift her spirits.

Martha Kennedy Morales is a third grader at a Maryland private school. She recently ran for the position of class president at her school, a role she had long dreamed of. Unfortunately, Martha lost the election to a male student by only one vote. She was disappointed and discouraged, feeling like all of her hard work was for nothing. However, her efforts did not go unnoticed. She gained the attention of Hillary Clinton, who wrote her an encouraging letter, according to CNN.

Hillary Clinton certainly knows a thing or two about losing elections, particularly to males. She was able to offer Martha some thought provoking advice, using her own past experiences as an example.

“While I know you may have been disappointed that you did not win President, I am so proud of you for deciding to run in the first place. As I know too well, it’s not easy when you stand up and put yourself in contention for a role that’s only been sought by boys.”

Martha was thrilled to receive the letter which was dated December 6 and even signed by Clinton herself. Clinton’s team later confirmed that the letter was indeed authentic.

“It was really touching to know that Hillary Clinton herself sent me a letter,” Martha told CNN. “That doesn’t happen every day.”

Clinton went on to say that she had found out about Martha’s plight for president through her father’s posts on social media and was touched by her determination. Martha’s father, Alberto Morales, spoke out about the kind gesture of the former first lady.

“As a father, my wife and I are thrilled because she does look up to the secretary,” he said. “We try to encourage her to learn as much about public figures as possible.” He is proud of his daughter for getting back up after a tough loss and not being afraid to chase her dreams. Morales also said that the letter from Clinton helped show Martha that there isn’t anything she can’t do if she puts her mind to it.

Clinton finished her letter by encouraging Martha to continue to seek out positions of leadership, even at her young age.

“As you continue to learn and grow in the years ahead, never stop standing up for what is right and seeking opportunities to be a leader, and know that I am cheering you on for a future of great success,” she said. Meanwhile, the 8-year-old is looking forward to serving as the vice-president for her class and plans to run again if given the chance.