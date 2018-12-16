Isabeli Fontana Goes Topless By The Ocean On Instagram

Model Isabeli Fontana shared a couple of pictures on Instagram promoting body positivity. She posed topless by the ocean, as she sat on a rock formation while wearing light denim shorts. She wore her hair in a messy top-bun, and censored herself with her left arm. The bilingual caption read, “#MyBodyMyRules / Only you can do whatever you want with your own body! Never do anything you are not comfortable with! #Respect”

A second photo from the same photoshoot showed Isabeli posing with her back to the camera, as her curves were slightly visible. She placed her hands on her head and smiled, as she flaunted her back tattoo and derriere. This one was captioned “Free spirit.” Fans sent her tons of supportive messages, including “So beautiful!” “Amazing job,” and “Wow.”

The model followed up the topless photos with a couple of clothed ones, including a portrait of her in a black tank top and a colorful headband. Another shot showed Fontana laying on her back in the white sand, as she raised both of her legs to the sky and hugged them with her arms as part of a yoga move. Isabel wore a black hoodie and light-purple leggings for the picture.

Isabeli’s back tattoo, which was prominently featured in one of her topless shots, represents first child, according to Vogue. It reads “Zion” at the bottom in Gothic script, and there’s angel wings coming out of it. And as you may have guessed, her first child’s name is Zion. She became pregnant for the first time when she was just 19-years-old, and later became pregnant with her second son Lucas in 2006, detailed the Irish Independent.

She also opened up about herself as a kid, and even confessed that “I never wanted to be a model. I was a real tomboy, so it was never about me wanting to be beautiful and have my picture taken. I just had a dream to help my family because I saw how hard they worked for money.”

But when she was younger, she said that “I was so shy, everyone thought I was a mute. I’m enjoying everything more now. I’m letting myself have fun. I’m more mature, more comfortable with myself and I think it make a big difference.”

In other news, Fontana looks like she’s keeping very busy. Other recent posts on Instagram show her attending events. Including on where she was posing on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards, where she wore a low v-neck white floor-length dress with thin straps.