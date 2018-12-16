Kylie Jenner Defends Travis Scott Amid Kanye West Feud Drama

Kylie Jenner is standing by her man, Travis Scott. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently took to social media to defend her baby daddy amid his feud with her brother-in-law, Kanye West.

According to a Sunday, December 16 report by E! Online, Kylie Jenner claims that Travis Scott’s latest selfie, in which he is wearing a Nike shirt with a sock-like design in the chest, was not a dig at Kanye West in any way.

As many fans already know, in the song, “Sickomode,” which Kanye called Travis out for working with his nemesis, fellow rapper Drake, Scott raps about “checks over stripes,” referring to the brand Nike, a brand that Travis and Drake both partner with, and slamming Adidas, which Kanye works with.

Many fans believed that the shirt was just another way for Scott to diss West. However, Jenner says that is not the case.

“He’s not being petty. This is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). Everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware – travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy,” Jenner wrote.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after Kanye West called out Travis Scott via Twitter, claiming that he got a No. 1 record by betraying his family and slamming his own brother-in-law, Kylie Jenner allegedly got furious.

Jenner was reportedly so upset that she refused to be in the same room with West, which put a huge damper on the Kardashian and Jenner family’s holiday plans.

“Kylie is super-loyal to Travis and now Kanye’s publicly slammed him, there’s no way Kylie will be in the same room as Kanye. She’s already told Kim they’re skipping the traditional Christmas Eve family party and wants to stay away from Kanye,” an insider told the Sun.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner was allegedly on the case and had hoped to call everyone involved in order to have them talk through their issues and resolve and hurt feelings or bad blood before Christmas rolled around.

Meanwhile, Kanye took to Twitter to let his fans know that he and Travis did have a sit-down, and that they talked through all of their issues, revealing that everything was now good between them.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season next year.