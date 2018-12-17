Gabrielle Union Shares Sweet Mother-Daughter Moment

Back in November, Gabrielle Union and NBA star husband Dwyane Wade welcome their first child together, a bouncing baby girl, via surrogate, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Since the baby Kaavia’s birth, Union has been constantly sharing sweet family moments across social media.

On Sunday, November 16, the actress took to Instagram to share a particularly sweet moment between mother and daughter. Union posted a short video of herself holding her daughter as Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” plays in the background. As the adorable munchkin begins to stretch and move around, Union’s pouty mouth breaks into a brilliant smile.

Union hasn’t been afraid to open up about her struggles with infertility and the difficult road to motherhood she’s had to endure. In her 2017 memoir, the star revealed that she “had eight or nine miscarriages,” according to a report from People.

“For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle or coming out of an IVF cycle,” she wrote.

During an appearance on the Today Show, she shared her thoughts on the misrepresentation of fertility issues in the media. She said she had previously been told that her issues with conceiving a child were as a result of her waiting too long and focusing on her career.

“Fertility is an issue, period, and having a career is not the price you pay for any ill. I think TV shows and films kind of make [out that] the frigid, single-focused career woman, that her career is the root of all problems in her life…and that’s just not the case,” she told Hoda Kotb.

It’s been a little over a month since the couple has welcomed their baby girl, and it seems Union is still as in love with her as the day they met.

“Still floating. Happy Sunday,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

Kaavia is Union’s first child with Wade but the basketball star has three sons from previous relationships. After the couple tied the knot in 2014, Union officially became the boys’ stepmother. She said despite not wanting kids initially, she was beyond happy in the role as stepmother.

“I never wanted kids. Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I’d rather be than with them,” she told People in 2017.

Kaavia currently has her very own verified Instagram account, so fans who are looking for more adorable photos can follow the newest addition to the Union-Wade family.