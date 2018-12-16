Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Slams Donald Trump Over Death Of Immigrant Girl In Border Patrol Custody

The former president of Mexico is slamming Donald Trump for the death of a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl while in the custody of Border Patrol, saying that it is the president’s cruel immigration policies that led to the tragedy.

Vicente Fox joined a number of others in criticizing the Trump administration in the wake of the death of Jakelin Maquin, a young immigrant girl who died hours after being taken into the custody of Border Patrol on December 6. In remarks to TMZ, Fox slammed Trump’s “lack of love and compassion” and said that the young girl’s death was one of many tragedies to come from his cruel approach to immigration.

“This is very sad and it’s not the only case, there are plenty more,” Fox said. ‘This is not what the U.S. is all about, this is what Trump is all about. He doesn’t have any love or care or compassion to anybody. I don’t know why this nation has a president like him, we all miss the united states that we have known for years and years.”

Vicente Fox added that he hoped that American people would “get rid” of Donald Trump.

The young girl’s death has led to criticism of the Trump administration and questions about how the girl died after being taken into custody. The agency had announced that the girl died hours after being taken into custody and that she had nothing to eat or drink for several days during the family’s journey through Mexico to the U.S. border. But the girl’s father disputed this account, saying that the girl indeed did have have food and drink during the journey.

Democrats have called for an investigation into the girl’s death and why she was not given proper medical care after being taken into custody.

The Trump administration has also been slammed for its statements in response to the girl’s death, including one from Department of Homeland Security Director Kristjen Nielsen that placed blame on the girl’s family for bringing her on the journey with them.

“This family chose to cross illegally. What happened here was that they were about 90 miles away from where we could process them,” Nielsen said, via the Daily Mail. “It’s heart-wrenching, is what it is. And my heart goes out to the family. All of DHS. You know this is just a very sad example of the dangers of this journey.”

Her statements were slammed by Democrats, with some senators calling for her resignation.