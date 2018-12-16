Pete Davidson’s Suicidal Message Terrified Ariana Grande, Per ‘HL’

Pete Davidson’s took to social media on Saturday to post a cryptic message about not wanting to be on this earth any longer, and fans, friends, and his former fiance, Ariana Grande, immediately sprung into action.

According to a Sunday, December 16 report by Hollywood Life, Ariana Grande was completely terrified after reading Pete Davidson’s heartbreaking message. The singer, who called off her engagement to the Saturday Night Live star back in October, decided to reach out to him following his shocking comments.

Grande reportedly rushed to Davidson’s side while he was at work at the 30 Rock building just hours before SNL went live. Although it isn’t clear whether or not Pete and Ariana had a conversation, the singer did tweet that she was downstairs at the building and willing to help him in any way possible if he chose to accept her help.

“Ariana has made it clear to Pete that she’s here if he needs her, and that’s all she can do really at this point. Ariana still cares deeply for Pete and she was terrified that he was going to harm himself—she absolutely could not deal with losing him and Mac together,” an insider told the outlet, referencing Grande’s former boyfriend, Mac Miller, who died from a drug overdose in September.

Pete Davidson Appears on Saturday Night Live Hours After Alarming Instagram Post https://t.co/jeJUhcTQPW — People (@people) December 16, 2018

The source went on to reveal that Ariana Grande knows that Pete Davidson has a wonderful network of support around him with his family and friends, and that she doesn’t have much of a right to interfere in his life since ending their engagement. However, she is willing to do anything in her power to make sure that he is okay.

After Pete posted the shocking message, fans began to call the New York police to report the message and ask that officers do a welfare check on the comedian, which they did. It was reported that Davidson was on the Saturday Night Live set, but he was only seen in brief glimpses throughout the night.

Pete appeared in a pre-recorded skit, and then later hit the stage to introduce Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson as they performed their second musical number, a remake of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” which they performed with former Beatle John Lennon’s son, Sean Lennon.

It is unclear whether or not Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson will rekindle any sort of relationship following his alarming online message, but it seems that the singer is open to helping her former love.