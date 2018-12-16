‘Fox News’ Contributor Slams Donald Trump Over ‘Mobster Lingo’

In a Sunday morning tweet, President Donald Trump blamed the FBI’s search of Michael Cohen’s office for his former lawyer and fixer’s “flipping.”

“Remember, Michael Cohen only became a ‘Rat’ after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started,” Trump wrote, accusing the FBI of “breaking” into Cohen’s office, asking why the agency did not break into the offices of the Democratic National Convention to get Hillary Clinton’s servers instead.

In April this year, as the New York Times reported, the FBI raided Cohen’s office in Rockefeller Center, seizing emails, business records, and documents related to payments Cohen had allegedly made on behalf and at the direction of Donald Trump.

Last week, as per CNN, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for four crimes. The crimes include hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, two women Donald Trump allegedly had affairs with. Since Cohen claims to have been directed by Donald Trump to use campaign funds to pay off the two women, President Trump has been implicated in two crimes.

Apparently angry at his former lawyer and the FBI, Trump used the word “rat” to describe Cohen. The Washington Examiner pointed out that Trump may have been inspired to use the word by the highly influential conservative journalist Matt Drudge. Drudge, according to the publication, often uses the term “rat” to describe Cohen.

Wrote back in August, this president uses lexicon of a gangster. Whatever one thinks of M. Cohen — for @POTUS to call him a “rat” — utterly disgraceful & unconscionable. And, DOJ doesn’t “break into” attorney offices w/o cause, warrant approved by judge. https://t.co/wahhQ3WDx1 — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) December 16, 2018

It remains unclear why Trump decided to use the word “rat” to describe Michael Cohen, but some are pointing out that “rat” is often used by mobsters. Conservative Fox News contributor and columnist Andrew McCarthy slammed Trump for using “mobster lingo” in a Sunday tweet, the Hill reports.

In a Twitter message, McCarthy pointed out that “rat” is a witness who shares incriminating information with the prosecutors, urging the president to stop using the “mobster” word to describe his former lawyer.

“Sir, in mobster lingo, a ‘rat’ is a witness who tells prosecutors real incriminating info. Perhaps a different word? Searches of lawyer’s offices common enough that DOJ has a procedure for them. Here it yielded evidence of crimes you said he should be jailed for. You should stop.”

This is not the first time for Andrew McCarthy to push back against Trump. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the conservative journalist recently shocked Fox News hosts live on air by revealing that Donald Trump can be indicted.

“That kind of stops me in my tracks,” one of the hosts responded to McCarthy’s remarks.