Cardi B Thinks Offset Was ‘Disrespectful’ For Crashing Her Concert With His Apology

On Saturday, December 15, Cardi B became the first woman to ever headline the Rolling Loud Festival, but her performance was interrupted when her estranged husband, Migos rapper Offset, appeared on stage with a cake and flowers in an attempt to earn the “I Like It” singer’s forgiveness, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

A video of the entire incident was recorded and has been circulating on social media. After making his way onto the stage, the rapper began to profess his love and beg Cardi for forgiveness. When Offset finished his apology, he could be seen stepping closer to Cardi, who didn’t look very happy about his decision to interrupt her concert. It’s clear from the video that the two had a short but heated exchange, but Cardi’s words were not caught on tape.

However, according to Hollywood Life, Cardi felt disrespected by the whole thing and Offset’s action might have set him back.

“Cardi was not impressed, at all, by Offset crashing her stage to declare his love for her and beg her to come back to him,” a source close to Cardi told HL. “In fact, Cardi was pissed, she thought it was disrespectful, and that it was a move that showed her he thinks more about himself and his public image than he does about her.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cardi was reportedly considering reconciliation but that could be a thing of the past.

“Cardi had started coming around to the idea of getting back together with Offset, but coming on to her stage and taking over like he did, he totally sabotaged himself,” the source explained. “In Cardi’s mind, yesterday proved that it’s all about Offset, all of the time, that he has no respect for her and what she wants or for her career, and she believes she deserves better.”

The couple officially called it quits earlier this month and the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Instagram to announce the split. Cardi and Offset have been married for a little over a year, but rumors of Offset’s infidelity have been plaguing the couple’s relationship for some time now. Cardi’s announcement came just a few days after a thread of text messages, which allegedly proved Offset was trying to sleep with other women during their relationship, came to light, according to a report from TMZ.

It’s unclear whether the rappers will find their way back to a romantic relationship, but Cardi did state that she hopes to main a solid platonic relationship with the Migos rapper in order to co-parent their little girl.