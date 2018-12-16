Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook Show PDA During Switzerland Vacation

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook put their love on display during their romantic snowy getaway.

Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook appear to be having a wonderful time on their honeymoon in Zermatt, Switzerland. According to Entertainment Tonight, Cuoco has been sharing her snowy vacation with her 4.3 million Instagram followers both on her profile and on her story.

“Thank you my love,” the 33-year-old actress penned in the caption of a photo she shared on her Instagram Story showing herself planting a big kiss on Cook’s cheek.

According to a separate piece by Entertainment Tonight, the actress has been showering her Instagram Story with incredible photos and video clips of their honeymoon trip.

“Did I wake up in a dream? I can’t believe we are actually here,” she penned in the caption of a video clip on her Instagram Story.

As those who follow Kaley on social media know, she and her husband were not able to go on a honeymoon immediately following her wedding because the actress spent some time after the wedding recovering from a shoulder surgery.

A few days ago, Kaley also shared a breathtaking picture of herself and her husband wrapped in each other’s arms as they put their love on display with a snowy mountain top skyline behind them. The duo both had huge grins on their face as they looked to be having a spectacular time together.

“The Honeymooners” Kaley penned in the caption of the photo on Instagram following it with several winter-themed emoticons.

Cuoco’s massive social media following wasted no time showering the photo with love and affection. In just two days, the Instagram photo has accumulated over 300,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.

Many thanked Kaley for taking the time to give her fans a window into her life. Others commented on how great and happy the duo looked. There were even a few who chimed in on how great of a spot Switzerland was for a honeymoon.

Many of her followers even went out of their way to comment on the photo about the array of vacation pictures and video clips she has shared on her Instagram Story as well.

“Can’t comment on your story so have to comment here. You are just the cuties! The love and friendship between you and Karl is a treasure. So with treasure, keep it safe, invest it and watch it grow! (25 years into my treasure it isn’t always easy but is so worth it,” One follower commented.

A second chimed in: “I love your little IG stories but this one is epic. First of all, Your husband looks 100 percent happy. His smile is brighter. His eyes are dancing. I don’t think I’ve seen any other stories since the internet began where one guy is so so so happy. It’s really awesome and it cheers me up every time you post from Switzerland.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Cuoco gushed over just how thrilling it was to be married to her husband.

“I know some people say it shouldn’t change, it should be the same, but you know for me it did. I’m just so happy to come home to him every day. He’s my dream guy,” she explained.