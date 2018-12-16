‘Twilight’ Star Kristen Stewart Is Working The Punk Rock Look

Kristen Stewart, 28 years-old, is and American actress, model, and also a director. She is the first American female to win a Cesar Award, and also has several other accolades under her belt. She first gained notice in the public eye as the daughter of Jodie Foster’s character in the hit thriller Panic Room. That role earned Stewart nomination for a Young Artist Award, as well as Best Leading Actress in a Feature Film. Kristen has also won the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2010. Her career saw even more takeoff when she starred in the globally popular film franchise, Twilight as Bella Swan from 2008 through 2012. The franchise grossed over three billion dollars worldwide and garnered Stewart a lot of recognition.

She has been in the public eye a lot over the years, for both her individual self and career, as well as her on again and off again relationship with prior co-star in the Twilight series, Robert Pattinson, who played the heartthrob vampire, Edward. Stewart is back in the public eye now, with yet another new look, reports the Daily Mail.

Kristen Stewart attends the ‘Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy’ Premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 15, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

Stewart was spotted out on a lunch date with her friends in the Los Angeles area yesterday, rocking a short and blonde spiky hairstyle and ripped jeans. Her outfit and look was very grungy, featuring also a black hoodie and red sweater with what looked to be a padlock charm necklaces around her throat with her tattered black jeans, knuckle gloves, and sneakers. Her spikey blonde hair goes well with this lite punk appearance. The actresses red Adidas sneakers paired well with her red sweater to complete the edgy style.

The jeans Kristen was wearing are a dusty gray and black shade, with ripped out knees and a rolled ankle. Those interested in grabbing a pair for themselves can find these L’Agence Audrina ripped straight leg jeans for $225 USD at Nordstrom. Those wishing to get the look, but whom are on more of a conservative budget can find similar ripped boyfriend style jeans at H&M for about $34.99 USD, at River Island for around $70 USD, or can even grab a similar style jean at Nordstrom — 1822 Ripped Mid Rise Ankle Jeans — for about $45 USD.

Stewart has been making quite a stir for herself in the fashion world, carving out new beauty standards for women while also exploring high fashion. An example of Stewart’s boldness would be her action of taking off her high heels on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival. The move caused a pretty big commotion, as the festival requires all female actors to wear heels on the carpet.