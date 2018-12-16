Bella Thorne Dons Red Bikini & Thigh-High Boots While Playing With Toys On Instagram

Bella Thorne shared a new Instagram video to promote one of her makeup products. She wore an all-red outfit, including a red bikini and thigh-high boots along with a backwards baseball hat. She laid on the ground in the midst of a bunch of toys, and captioned it, “‘F*** Me Firetruck’ RED Out Now @thornebybella.” The provocatively-named makeup is a lip stain in a metallic red shade. It costs $20 for a tube. Bella’s other lip stains include a light pink shade called “Puurfect Lip Tint in DSL” and a brown shade called “Old School Lip Stain in Sexual Chocolate.” There’s a slight discount if you buy all three in a pack, for a total cost of $55 instead of $60 if they were bought separately.

In addition to lip stains, Bella offers Eye & Body Mousse. These come in bright, metallic colors like gold, green, and blue. Many of Bella’s recent posts have promoted her products. Her ad campaigns that were shot are highly provocative, and mix child-like elements with sexually-charged outfits and scenarios. This included Bella going fully nude save for some whipped cream, along with covering herself in chocolate with a chocolate fountain. Another shot showed her in just her lingerie, as she sat on a pile of candy.

Previously, Bella opened up to Allure about her motivations behind starting her own line of makeup. And it sounds like much of it can be attributed to her sensitive skin, which meant that she could never feel good about being the face of products that she herself couldn’t even use.

“I remember being the face of a brand and thinking, ‘Oh I can’t believe I signed this deal, this was not a good idea.’ I’ve now recently looked at all the products, and looked at all the ingredients, and realized it’s just going to ruin my skin. I never wanted to be the face of a company that is gonna do that, because that’s been really hard for me my whole f***ing life. Especially just on the acne front, and on the skin front — it makes you who you are. People who don’t have it think, ‘Whatever, your acne is just acne, it’s one part of life.’ But it’s not ‘one part of life.’ If you have it, it’s your whole f***ing life and in that sense, it’s really saddening. So it’s important to me.”

And although Bella hasn’t been promoting her products as being ideal for sensitive skin, she also described how she was very involved in every part of the process of developing the products. So far, it looks like her fans are in love with her makeup line.