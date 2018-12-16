Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Puts On A Busty Show In Sexy Snap

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is flaunting her famous curves on social media as she celebrates the holiday season.

On Sunday, Dec. 16, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing a sexy white dress while surrounded by an array of sparkling holiday lights.

In the photograph, Camille wars a white satin dress, which boasts a thigh-high slit to show off the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s tanned and toned legs. The gown is also low cut, and puts Kostek’s ample cleavage on full display.

Camille completes her outfit by wearing a pair of white heels and some large sparkling earrings. She wars her long, blonde hair parted down the middle, and pulls half of it back behind her head as the rest is styled in soft, loose curls that fall down her shoulder and back.

Kostek wears a full face of make up in the photo, which includes a bronzed tanned glow to her skin, light, natural eye make up, and a dark pink lip. The model also covers up from the cold weather by sporting a white, fur coat, which is seen draped off one of her shoulders in the sexy snapshot.

In the caption of the photograph, Camille Kostek uses the lyrics of a classic Christmas song as snow and lights are see in the backdrop of the picture.

According to a report by Bro Bible, Kostek recently opened up about her relationship with NFL star, Rob Gronkowski. When asked if “Gronk” was a huge party animal, like he seems, and the model told all.

“No. Let’s put it this way: When he parties, he parties, and he definitely lives up to the reputation. But if you think about it, he’s locked in nine months of the year in football mode. I’m used to homebody, work-mode Rob. Snuggles and movies. Once the offseason hits, we definitely have our fun times in Miami or Vegas, and he is the life of the party,” Camille admitted.

In addition, Kostek also opens up about how they handle men and women hitting on them, saying it doesn’t bother them, and that they take it as an opportunity to meet new people, and that neither one of them would ever snub anyone who wanted to strike up a conversation. “We entertain them,” she says.

Camille Kostek also reveals that she and Rob Gronkowski are such a good fit because they are both very “career focused.”