WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Returns To ‘Raw’ This Week And Could Bring NXT With Him, Per ‘Observer’

The falling ratings are about to bring about some big changes to WWE.

It is no surprise that ratings have not been going well for WWE lately as both of their big shows are considerably down near the end of 2018. Now, it appears as if things are needing a shake-up and Vince McMahon believes he can bring that about. On this week’s Monday Night Raw, the WWE Chairman and CEO is making his return to television and if the rumors end up being correct, he won’t be alone.

Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live have both seen declines in viewership with some of the worst numbers in history taking place over the last few months. Last week, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins place the blame for Raw‘s decline completely on “General Manager-Elect” Baron Corbin.

As reported by the official website of WWE, that is bringing forth a response from Vince McMahon, and he’s not planning on doing it from afar. McMahon will return to Raw on Monday with promises to “shake things up” for the red brand.

It isn’t exactly known what Vinnie Mac is going to do, but he will make his WWE TV return just one night after TLC which is the final pay-per-view of the year. If the rumors are to be believed, there will be a number of other big faces showing up on Raw.

WWE

According to Wrestling Observer, by way of Sportskeeda, no one really knows what Vince McMahon is going to do on Monday, but there are ideas floating around. This isn’t just part of a storyline to shake things up, but it’s an actual necessity since ratings are constantly falling.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer says that a number of debuts could end up taking place with some NXT call-ups happening this week.

“I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if Vince showed up on Monday and he fired Baron Corbin and maybe he debuted a few guys and he really shook the thing up and he gave us some matches we want to see and a few happy endings and the show ends and everyone’s really excited. If that happens, everybody’s got to remember there’s still gotta be another show next week.”

Vignettes have been appearing on both Raw and SmackDown for weeks now, and it signals the debut of Lars Sullivan. It’s not yet known which brand he will be a part of, but Vince could end up bringing him to Team Red.

Rumors have been floating around for a while now that NXT superstars such as Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black, and a number of others could be called up the main roster. If Vince McMahon really wants to shake things up, call-ups to Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live could truly do it, but is it enough to help the ratings? WWE may be in trouble now, but an NXT takeover (of sorts), could be what’s needed.