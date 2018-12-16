Will ‘Motown Magic’ Return To Netflix For Season 2?

While it isn't official, Netflix Original 'Motown Magic' is likely to return for a second season.

As every Netflix subscriber knows, the end of Netflix’s contract with Disney is fast approaching. As such, a very large chunk of the children and family-friendly content is being removed from the library. Fortunately, the streaming giant has been working hard to replace the removed content with other children animation and family-friendly content.

One of the latest kid-friendly Netflix Originals to hit the streaming library is Motown Magic. For those who haven’t seen this 25-episode series yet, it is a binge-worthy family-friendly series receiving a great deal of praise from subscribers. Like the name of the series suggests, it features a range of classical music from singers such as Smokey Robinson, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and The Jackson 5.

“Imaginative boy Ben transforms his city by bringing colorful street art to life, armed with a magic paintbrush — and the classic sounds of Motown,” the synopsis of the episode reads in the Netflix library.

According to What’s On Netflix, the musical kid’s series comes from the creator, Josh Wakely, who is also the screenwriter, producer and director behind the Netflix Original called Beat Bugs. Beat Bugs currently has three seasons and a 50-minute movie available for streaming in the Netflix library.

So, Will Motown Magic Be Renewed for a Season 2?

It’s a little early to tell for sure whether the musical kid’s show will be renewed for a Season 2. However, renewing kid’s series is not something Netflix makes a habit of releasing to the presses or in press releases.

In fact, this is information the streaming giant tends to withhold until a few months before the new season is released. So, per What’s On Netflix, it unclear whether confirmation of a Season 2 would be made public until just before the streaming giant planned to release it.

Check out the link for an exclusive look at the making of our theme song – ABC, 123: https://t.co/5JzHIAaS5Z — Motown Magic (@MotownMagicTV) October 19, 2018

What’s On Netflix does speculate the musical series will return for a second season given the history the streaming giant has with Josh Wakely. It, however, is unclear of how fast a second season will be released given it is a little unusual for a Netflix Original kid’s series to have so many episodes in a single season.

Beats Bugs, for example, only had 13 episodes in the first and second season. These two seasons were released within a four-month time frame followed by a two-year gap before the release of Season 3.

The Netflix fan site also sees the fact that the Motown Magic‘s official Twitter account is very active as a good sign the series will come back for an additional season. Traditionally, official Twitter accounts from specific shows tend to become inactive shortly after the show gets cancelled.

With ‘Motown Magic,’ Netflix brings soul music to a new generation https://t.co/aIY2ln8AWR — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 9, 2018

The only other issue that could get in the way is the schedule of Josh Wakely. Currently working on a new season of Beat Bugs, he also has a new project he is working on with Amazon Prime.

While a second season of Motown Magic is highly likely, it may be a while before hit hits the streaming library.