Liv Tyler Gets Festive In Bright Red Lingerie

Liv Tyler is reminding everyone that she’s still got it! The actress recently partnered with popular lingerie brand Triumph to create signature pieces for a capsule collection, according to a report from the Daily Mail. The 41-year-old star isn’t just designing the sexy pieces though, she’s also modeling them herself and as the gift-giving season quickly approaches, Tyler is reminding her followers to grab something special from the collection.

Tyler took to her Instagram account to share a particularly festive look, she can be seen posing on a couch while wearing tiny bright red silk shorts with a matching bra. The bra and shorts are both adorned with intricate lace designs and perfectly complements Tyler’s body. Tyler’s long brunette hair is curled neatly and flowing over her shoulder as she looks directly at the camera. The actress completed her look with a pair of matching stilettos that wrap around her ankles and a bold red lip.

The actress’s 2 million followers were quick to fill up the comment section of the photo. “You are goals @misslivalittle in every way. Still as beautiful now as when I first fell in love with you as an artist when I was in 5th grade,” one person confessed. “Pin-up girl! Absolutely timeless beauty,” another complimented.

“A little red silk shopping inspiration for your loves,” Tyler captioned the sultry snap.

Tyler is obviously proud of her collaboration with the brand, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“I am so honoured to be working with Triumph, a brand I have known and admired for so many years. It has such history! The Triumph Essence collection is really special and has both a playful, feminine and chic style, which I love,” she stated on her section of the company’s website.

Over the years, the actress has been linked to Lord of the Rings co-star Orlando Bloom. It’s been speculated that the pair had dated but while appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this year, Tyler was quick to set the record straight, according to E! News.

“No, never, ever, ever,” she answered. “He’s one of my oldest friends obviously — we grew up together and we were in Lord of the Rings together, but no we never dated.”

Cohen then pushed for more details, and Tyler went on to explain that the timing simply wasn’t right for the friendly duo. She said that they came up in Hollywood together as young actors but at the time, she was already engaged to her first husband, British musician Royston Langdon. Tyler said she was “madly in love with him so, I wasn’t on the market.”