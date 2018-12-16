NYU Law Professor Slams Giuliani Defense Of Trump: ‘We Are In A Death Spiral Of Stupid’

President Donald Trump’s attorney and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani made a number of cable news appearances on Sunday. Hopping from one network to another to defend his prominent client, Giuliani made a slew of statements deemed shocking and controversial.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, during his interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace, Giuliani vowed to never let Robert Mueller have a sit-down interview with the president. “Over my dead body,” Giuliani said, after throwing Wallace off with sarcasm and accusing the veteran Fox News host of “misleading” the viewership with his questions.

It comes as no surprise that Giuliani is making a tour of cable news networks since Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison. Cohen was sentenced for crimes pertaining to alleged hush money payments paid at the direction of President Donald Trump. Now, Donald Trump’s legal team is seemingly making a conscious effort to distance the president from his former lawyer.

But one of Giuliani’s claims stands out, according to New York University law professor Melissa Murray. In one of the interviews, Giuliani reportedly said that campaign finance violations against Trump don’t hold water because the payments were small.

“Is that really the issue?” Murray asked, according to Newsweek.

“I mean, we have a representative of the president of the United States basically admitting to paying women money to not disclose the fact that they have been in some kind of untoward [relationship] with the president.”

The NYU law professor slammed Rudy Giuliani’s defense of Donald Trump, adding the following.

“We are living in strange times. I mean, we are in a death spiral of stupid. This is insanity.”

According to Murray, not only is Rudy Giuliani’s defense of Donald Trump “insane,” it is also blatantly false. Murray addressed Giuliani’s statements pertaining to the alleged Russia collusion, explaining that the president’s attorney keeps claiming that collusion is not a crime, ignoring the fact that a number of activities constitute collusion.

Rudy Giuliani claimed Sunday he could “produce 20 witnesses“ to testify that hush money payments to women ahead of the 2016 election were intended to protect then-candidate Trump’s family — not purely to influence the outcome of the race https://t.co/qVkZddvS94 — POLITICO (@politico) December 16, 2018

Although Giuliani is right about collusion not being a crime, according to the NYU law professor, “collaborating with a foreign government, directing payments from a foreign government to a campaign — all of those things are federal crimes and the conspiracy to engage with others to do this is also a crime.”

Even though Cohen’s case is not directly related to the alleged Russia collusion, the lawyer’s sentencing could be a sign that Donald Trump is headed for trouble. Citing numerous legal experts, the Guardian observed that the fact that a member of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team testified in court during Cohen’s trial could mean that Mueller is coming for Trump’s inner circle next.