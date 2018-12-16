Doria Ragland Isn’t Going To Spend Christmas With The Royal Family After All, Per ‘Cosmopolitan’

Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, was believed to have received an invitation to attend Christmas with the royal family. These reports came even as Kate Middleton’s family never received the same invitation, and were accompanied by other rumors that Kate Middleton was upset about Doria’s invitation.

However, now, in a change of tune, it’s being reported that Doria Ragland is not going to spend Christmas with the royal family, after all. Cosmopolitan posed the question of whether Doria turned down the invitation, while royal correspondent Victoria Murphy casts doubt that the invite was real to begin with.

“My understanding is that [Doria]’s not going. I don’t think that’s because they weren’t able to or anything like that, I just think it’s not usual for in-laws to go. I know it was suggested that she was going to go, but that was never confirmed.”

It’s hard to know exactly what transpired, but perhaps this is all for the better. After all, there’s so much speculation about a feud between Meghan and Kate Middleton that an invite for Doria only could have caused even more drama. But at the least, Ragland made an appearance during Meghan’s first-ever speech in support of her charity, which was something Kate’s mom had never done either. So perhaps fans will see more of Doria in the near future.

Doria Ragland probably won’t go to Sandringham for Christmas at this point? #newsbeatlive pic.twitter.com/DsiB4YjYt1 — Newsbeat Live (@newsbeatlive) December 16, 2018

Other reports have suggested that Doria will be present to help raise Meghan and Prince Harry’s first baby. But perhaps those reports could also be reversed in the future.

At any rate, Doria seems to be the only American family member that Meghan can count on. And as the duchess is seemingly the target of negative media coverage that appears to be gaining momentum, it’s likely that Markle appreciates her mom’s support now more than ever.

Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Reportedly Won't Spend Christmas With the Royals After All https://t.co/3SfimZp7iz #culture pic.twitter.com/WDE6jOEzeV — Crazy Gianni (@crazy_gianni) December 15, 2018

It doesn’t appear that the new royal baby will help with the family rift either, as dad Thomas and sister Samantha initially expressed their delight at the news. However, it wasn’t long before the two returned to their old habits. Thomas was rumored to be looking into legal options to force Meghan to allow him to see his grandchild. Samantha is also believed to be planning the release of her tell-all book around the time of the baby’s birth.

With all this in mind, there’s been rumors that Meghan is feeling increasingly isolated and lonely, which seems ironic considering her popularity, but appears to be the norm for those who join the royal family.