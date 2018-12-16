Trump Blames Jeff Sessions For ‘Russian Witch Hunt Hoax,’ Calls Mueller Probe ‘Democrat Scam’

In a series of Twitter posts on Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump lashed out at Jeff Sessions, blaming the former attorney general for allowing Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation to get underway more than a year and a half ago.

As recapped by Mediaite, Trump’s Twitter rants started when he quoted Wall Street Journal columnist Daniel Henninger, who recently wrote that former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s cooperation with the Mueller probe is “incidental to something larger,” meaning a chance for the prosecution to implicate Trump in a crime “without quite knowing what that crime might be.” In this first tweet, Trump agreed with Henninger’s article, which also opined that the special counsel investigation is now looking more like a “persecution of the president.”

“Thank you, people are starting to see and understand what this Witch Hunt is all about. Jeff Sessions should be ashamed of himself for allowing this total HOAX to get started in the first place!” Trump continued in his second tweet.

In a third Twitter post, Donald Trump again referenced the “Russian Witch Hunt Hoax,” calling it “bad” for the United States and accusing Mueller of “entrapping” people and trying to get them in trouble for things they might have said or done “many years ago.” He ended this tweet by calling the special counsel investigation a “Democrat scam” that, contrary to its official purpose, does not have any connection to any alleged collusion with Russian officials.

The three new tweets were the latest in a series of aggressively worded social media posts sent out by the president on Sunday. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Trump called former personal lawyer Michael Cohen a “rat” in a Sunday morning Twitter post, while also blasting the FBI for conducting what he believes was an illegal raid on Cohen’s office.

Aside from calling the raid unprecedented until the start of the Mueller “witch hunt,” the president questioned why the FBI didn’t break into the offices of the Democratic National Convention or Hillary Clinton, whom he only referred to as “Crooked” without actually mentioning her name.

Donald Trump’s comments about Jeff Sessions came more than a month after he asked the former Alabama senator to resign as attorney general, in a move that Vox noted did not come as a surprise, particularly for Republican lawmakers such as Senators Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley. During his time as attorney general, Sessions was frequently criticized by Trump in statements to the media, especially for his decision to recuse himself from Mueller’s investigation. This included an interview the president cut with Fox News in August where he said Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department” since he was sworn in.