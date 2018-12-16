Demi Rose Flaunts Cleavage In Sultry New Photo

Demi Rose is flaunting her famous curves online. The Instagram sensation took to social media over the weekend to share a sexy new snapshot with her followers.

On Sunday, December 16, Demi Rose posted a photo of herself to her Instagram account where she looked chic and sexy. In the snapshot, the social media superstar, who boasts nearly 8 million followers, is seen wearing a black fur coat and a tan beret. She also rocks a low cut black top, which shows off her ample cleavage.

Demi has her long, caramel-colored hair down and styled in soft waves that fall over her shoulders and back. Rose is seen sitting at a restaurant as a salad sits in front of her at her table. She also holds a fruity drink in her hand as she poses for the camera.

The online influencer dons a full face of makeup in the picture, including a bronzed glow on her face, soft pink blush, dark eyebrows, and a pretty pink lip. She also rocks some light-colored polish on her nails.

In the caption of the photograph, Demi reveals that she is spending time in London, but doesn’t reveal what restaurant she’s at in the snapshot.

According to a previous report by the Sun, Demi Rose is planning to move to the United States with her boyfriend, Chris Martinez. Sources tell the outlet that the Instagram star has a huge fan base in the U.S.A. and that many of her followers actually believe that she is from the states. Demi is already planning to work with some big companies.

“She’s got a big fanbase in the US and lots of her fans actually think she’s American. She’ll still mainly be doing modelling and has some big things lined up with famous brands,” an insider revealed.

In addition, Demi and Chris reportedly already live together in Ibiza, where they have a home together, but that they will also be heading stateside to get another home.

“Demi and Chris have already got a place together in Ibiza, but they’ll be living together in the US too,” the source added.

Rose also revealed that she has plans to try to break into acting and that she has been taking classes, and hopes to move to L.A. as soon as she can get a visa to work in the country.

“I’ve been taking acting classes once a week and they are helping to build my confidence. The plan is to move to Los Angeles as soon as I can get a working visa,” Demi Rose stated.