Chanel West Coast Dons Lingerie & Lit-Up Sheer Bodysuit On Instagram

Chanel West Coast took a moment to send a shout-out to Fashion Nova for a festive and literally flashy bodysuit on Instagram. She wore just lingerie underneath a sheer bodysuit that lit up from head to toe, as she did some dance moves in a pair of white boots. She opted for a black bra and white bottoms. The rapper wore her hair down, along with purple eyeshadow and glossy lipstick. Fans commented, “Looking good lady,” “Wow you are rocking the world,” and “Whole new meaning to bein lit!”

West Coast’s Instagram Stories promoted her show in Scottsdale, Arizona, along with snaps of her at the airport and in a car on the way to the venue. She also went on a rant about how Snapchat filters end up looking “whack” and “blurry” whenever she posts her Snapchat videos to her Instagram Stories. She seemed really mad at it, but then posted another video saying that she guesses she’ll just have to start trying the Instagram filters. There were also short videos of her show in Arizona, where she rocked the lit-up bodysuit on stage.

Another recent post showed Chanel wearing a bodysuit and pants, also from Fashion Nova, as she posed against a floral backdrop. The bodysuit had a low scoop-neck, while the tan pants had cute tie-accents on the front. She captioned it, “Standing tall even after every fall. The more you fall and get back up the higher you rise each time.”

Chanel’s been doing a string of shows all across the U.S. recently. Her newest blog post on her website gave fans a sneak peek at her show in El Paso, Texas.

“Such good times hosting the party in El Paso, Texas! Texas is where I have my strongest fan base and they always show me so much love! No matter what part of Texas I’m in they make me feel welcome and at home. I’m pissed I didn’t get any Whataburger on this trip but I definitely had a good time!” she noted.

The recap video showed Chanel getting ready for the show, where she opted for a pink wig, choker necklace, and a strapless plaid dress. People were obviously having a good time, with plenty of drinking and dancing in the video, including a clip of Chanel twerking and taking a sip of vodka straight out of a bottle. The video also had snippets of her traveling to and from the venue.