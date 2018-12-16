‘Tales From The Crypt,’ ‘The Changling,’ New Originals, And Much More Coming To Shudder In January

Shudder is the fast-growing horror streaming platform owned by the AMC network. Touting a vast library of classic, contemporary, and original horror titles, subscribers were recently treated to a vast collection of Stephen King movies for the month of December, including movies like The Dead Zone, Misery, Creepshow, and Cujo.

However it so appears Shudder has already announced their January titles for 2019, according to NightmarishConjurings. Some of the classic horror highlights include the 1972 film Tales From The Crypt, Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, and Bloody Birthday. However Shudder is spotlighting a pair of exclusive new horror films as their most enticing offering for the month of January.

Coming January 10, 2019 is Cold Skin. Directed by Xavier Gens and starring Ray Stevenson, David Oakes, Aura Garrido, Shudder describes the movie’s premise as a movie taking place in Antarctica following World War I.

On the edge of the Antarctic Circle, in the years after World War I, a steam ship approaches a desolate island far from all shipping lanes. On board is a young man on his way to assume the lonely post of weather observer, to live in solitude for a year at the end of the world. But on shore he finds no trace of the man he has been sent to replace, just a deranged castaway who has witnessed a horror he refuses to name. The rest is forest, a deserted cabin, rocks, silence, and the surrounding sea. And then the night begins to fall…”

Another exclusive title is the Michael Tully-directed Don’t Leave Home, which deals with an artist getting caught up in some local Irish urban legends after meeting a priest. Don’t Leave Home premieres on Shudder January 31.

January 2 Shudder will drop Cat People, The Changeling, Don’t Look Now, The Faculty, Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, Ong Bak: The Thai Warrior, Ong Bak 2, and Tales From the Crypt.

January 7 will mark the Shudder premieres of Darling, The Last Showing, and The Void, with Night of the Living Deb dropping on January 8.

Barking Dogs Never Bite, Bloody Birthday, and Deadbeat at Dawn all premiere on January 14. Then on January 21 horror fans will be treated to Big Man Japan, Brain Damage, and Images.

Rounding out the month on January 28 Shudder will debut Bangkok Knockout, Don’t Torture a Duckling, Madhouse, and Merantau.

Also planned for Shudder later in 2019 is a series based on the 1982 movie Creepshow, and a weekly series featuring Joe Bob Briggs hosting late night horror films, similar to his TNT show Monstervision which went off the air in 2000.