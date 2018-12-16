Nina Dobrev Flaunts Her Toned Figure In a Sexy Red Bikini

The picture was taken while the lovely actress was snorkeling.

Nina Dobrev has been posing in a series of recent Instagram photos that show that the stunning actress from The Vampire Diaries fame has one of the most fit bodies around — and that she loves to travel and have fun times. The latest Instagram pic she shared with her 16 million plus followers of her swimming in a sexy red bikini is no exception, either.

The latest Instagram post titled “Trying to Find Nemo” shows the lovely Dobrev snorkeling in a red bikini among a school of fish. The photo was taken by the professional photography agency See Through Sea, who specializes in capturing breathtaking marine photos. The pic shows that the Canadian actress has never looked better, and also illustrates the fact that the Bulgarian-born stunner is clearly enjoying herself in the tranquil image.

The image received over 105,000 likes in under 30 minutes of fans who clearly approve of the beautiful post. One fan wrote, “Your trips and pics blow my mind. Wish I could come. Bucket list family need a chaperone?”

Still another gave her travel advice on other places to dive writing, “Come and dive in [egypt specially] at the blue hole and 3 balls you will find a lot of the rare things.”

The Inquisitr also reported recently on how the Flatliners star likes to live on the edge a little bit. In the Indonesia Instagram pic she shared with her fans, she has a namaste moment of her perching precariously over the edge of a deck while in a yoga position. She flashes a peek at her fit stems while making fans hold their breath in the hopes that a strong gust of wind doesn’t come by and knock her down.

Photos of Nina Dobrev in bikinis and active wear that she shares with her many Instagram fans highlight the fact that she has a body that’s positively made for showing off her enviable figure. Dobrev, who now dwells in Los Angeles, told The Skinny Confidential that she shares the city’s addiction for meal replacement shakes, and that they help maintain her to-die-for-figure. They also work well because she stays on the go, she added.

She told SC that she typically I blends protein powder with almond milk or banana, so that it feels like she is having a decadent dessert. Shape also dished “that surfing, spinning, and hot yoga come into play” if you want to have a “bikini-ready” body such as Nina Dobrev’s, along with exercises such as lunges and planks.