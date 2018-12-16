Buxom Instagram Star Paris Dylan, 24, GF Of 1970s Pop Hitmaker Don Mclean, 73, Exposes Bikini Body In New Post

Paris Dylan, a 24-year-old Instagram up-and-coming star, is using her newfound exposure as the 'American Pie' singer's girlfriend, to take more risks with her new posts.

Paris Dylan — who has also been known by the pseudonym “Paris Roxanne,” and whose given name is Paris Dunn, according to a report by Ranker.com — is a 24-year-old Instagram model from Riverside, California, who has so far accumulated the relatively modest — by Instagram modeling standards — total of 443,000 followers. But that number is likely to increase as the media-savvy Dylan has begun posting racier, more daring snaps as she enjoys a wave of publicity from her relationship with the singer-songwriter behind the now-legendary hit song “American Pie.”

That would be Don McLean, who is now 73 years old. His iconic hit single, famous for its mysterious lyrics that have kept pop music fans speculating about their meaning for the last 46 years, spent 48 weeks on the Billboard charts in 1972, with seven of those weeks at No. 1.

But Dylan and McLean have been dating for more than two years — according to People Magazine — since the Instagram model was just 22. This makes her 49 years younger than McLean, who also had Billboard Top 20 hits with “Vincent” in 1972, and “Crying” in 1981.

Dylan was already a celebrity of sorts when she began her relationship with the much older singer, thanks to not one, but two appearances on the MTV show Catfish. But on Sunday, she upped the ante on her Instagram account, in a possible attempt to draw in new followers with her most revealing bikini shot so far.

Dylan’s second appearance on Catfish, a reality show about internet fraudsters who trick others into believing they are in online romantic relationships with someone else, came as part of what the celebrity news site The Blast called “one of the most notorious catfishing scandals of the decade.”

Dylan was tricked into believing that she was in a relationship with NBA basketball player Chris “Birdman” Andersen, according to The Blast, even exchanging nude photos with Andersen, before realizing that a Canadian woman named Shelly Chartier had orchestrated the whole affair.

The “catfishing” scheme was exposed when Chartier released a nude photo of Dylan who at the time was not yet 18 and attempted to extort the NBA player out of $3,000, The Blast reported.

Bikini photos have been infrequent on Dylan’s Instagram account — but she has posted such daring photos previously, albeit sometimes in a humorous context.

Of course, she has also posted numerous photos of herself with Mclean.

In another bit of trivia about the rambunctious Dylan, her sister, who goes by the name Courtney Crone, is a 17-year-old Formula 2 race car driver, as detailed on the driver’s official website.