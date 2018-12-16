Aubrey O’Day Reveals Curves In See-Through Red Lace For Christmas

Singer and reality TV star Aubrey O’Day has a Christmas delight for her fans as she celebrates a sexy 12 days of Christmas.

The “White Hot Lies” singer represents the brand Pretty Little Things in her latest sensual share to get her Instagram followers in the mood for the holiday and provide possible gift ideas for the special people in their lives. For the second day of Christmas, O’Day channeled her inner vixen in a see-through red lace teddy.

The star showed off her dangerous curves to perfection with an open black wet look coat hanging from her shoulders. The lacy number highlighted her cleavage and tiny waist, giving fans a peek of what was underneath. She paired the look with an intense smokey eye, dark nude lips, and black nail polish. She accessorized with several necklaces that hung under the outfit’s lace choker along with rings and bracelets to up the glam factor. Finally, the tops of her thigh high black boots showed. O’Day’s straight blonde locks fell to her waist, and she wrapped her fingers in it.

Unsurprisingly, the brand model’s 894,000 followers loved the holiday-themed look. More than 12,000 fans liked her post in which she asked followers to comment with what they’re grateful for heading into the new year.

One fan responded, “AUBREY!!! You look f****** amazing like omg!! You cease to amaze me or anyone lol I adore you!!! Am grateful for life itself! For getting up every day and feeling blessed and living another day! A wise woman once told me ‘God will protect my heart.'”

Another follower felt grateful for meeting the singer this year replying, “grateful I ran into you this year girl, honestly the highlight of my year!”

For the first day of Christmas, O’Day slayed in a highcut, see-through blue bodysuit. She laid in a tub filled with sparkly ornaments in red, silver, and gold to contrast with the bright color of her outfit. She caught her blonde hair up atop her head in an I Dream Of Genie style ponytail.

In the first post of the series, the “DJT” singer asked fans to tell her what they’re letting stay in 2018 as the year winds down and 2019 rolls in. One follower responded, “My unhealthy diet!! Started December 3rd. And doing amazing. Getting that kill-it body!!!”

As for O’Day, 2018 brought a Danity Kane reunion, and the group embarked on their “The Universe Is Undefeated Tour,” which has dates into early March 2019, so that will not stay in 2018 for the singer.

Stay tuned for the remaining ten days of Christmas.