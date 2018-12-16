Watch Levante UD Vs FC Barcelona Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Live Online

Barcelona look to reclaim the top spot on the La Liga table when they travel to Valencia to face Levante, a team with European ambitions of its own.

Defending champions Barcelona have faced fire from several unfamiliar fronts in what has so far been the wildest La Liga season in recent memory. On Sunday, Barça takes on a club, Levante UD, that placed 15th last season but now has realistic ambitions for only the second European qualification in its history. As Marca.com points out, the matchup is likely to feature a fan friendly display of prodigious goal-scoring. The two teams have tallied a combined 68 goals between them, and with the 2018/2019 season less than half complete, will square off in a match that will live stream from Valencia, Spain.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Levante UD vs. FC Barcelona showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time on Sunday, December 16, at the 26,000-seat City of Valencia Stadium Stadium in Valencia, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, December 17 India Standard Time.

Barcelona features the All World strike pair of Luis Suarez (10) and Lionel Messi (11) who have scored 21 goals between them, which if they were their own team would rank them seventh in La Liga, per Sky Sports stats. But the two strikers’ total is just over half of Bareclona’s runaway league-leading 41.

Levante, sitting in seventh place just two seasons removed from their promotion to La Liga, have scored 27 — good enough for fourth-most in the Spanish top flight. Striker Roger Marti paces the side with eight goals in his 13 league appearances, according to Soccerway stats.

A win or draw for Barcelona gives them sole possession of the top of the La Liga table on points, where they now sit tied with Sevilla at 31, after Sevilla blanked Girona 2-0 earlier on Sunday, per ESPN.

David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Levante UD vs. FC Barcelona clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

But wait! Here’s how fans can watch the game on La Liga’s Matchday 16 stream live for free, without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Granotas vs. Blaugrana match live stream for free.

Another way to stream the Sunday match in countries around the world will be via Facebook Live, which offers a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Sunday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Levante UD vs. FC Barcelona will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Levante-Barcelona La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry a live stream of the La Liga match.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of Levante UD vs. FC Barcelona, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.