‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis, Sharon, And Victoria Believe J.T.’s Back From The Grave!

New the Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that while Nikki is in the hospital fighting for her life, the rest of the Fab Four — Phyllis, Sharon, and Victoria — believe that J.T. is back from the grave and coming to haunt them for their misdeeds.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) returns to alcohol to help handle the stress of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) sudden disappearance and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) targeting of the Newmans in his investigation into J.T.’s death. According to Inquisitr, a drunk Nikki walks out into a blizzard and into great peril.

Attempting to be responsible, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) takes the wheel of Charlie’s (Noah Alexander Gerry) car after Charlie has a drink. Sure, Reed no longer has a license due to a DUI, but he thinks it’s safer for him to drive since Charlie is under the influence. Unfortunately, the blizzard conditions mean the car’s heater cannot keep the windows clear. Nikki walks right into their path, and they don’t even see her. Reed runs over his grandma, and never even realizes it. He drives away leaving Nikki exposed to the elements, and a passerby happens upon her, so she’s rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Y&R head writer and executive producer Mal Young told Soap Opera Digest, “As horrible as this situation is, Victoria Phillips and Sharon can’t help but think, ‘is this JT come back from the grave to get us? Is he going to pick off the rest of us, one by one?’ We have really pumped up the emotions for this one, and the impacts will be huge.”

Nobody knows that Reed ran Nikki over, so Sharon (Sharon Case), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wonder if the culprit is J.T. Somebody is on to what they did the night that Nikki murdered J.T., and they’re proving it by leaving pieces of the clothing J.T. wore the night they buried him to taunt Nikki. Now she’s in the hospital, and naturally, the remaining three women believe that they are next.

While nobody knows for sure if J.T. is alive or dead, they do know that his body is not in the place they buried it that ill-fated night. Now that one of their numbers lies fighting for her life in the hospital, they’re each on high alert, and Inquisitr spoilers show that next week Phyllis fears that she’s also in danger while Nick (Joshua Morrow) remains focused on protecting his family.