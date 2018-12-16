Jill Duggar Shares Video Of John David And Abbie Flying Off In Plane After Wedding Reception

John David and Abbie Duggar seen taking off in a plane after reception.

Jill Duggar has shared some new photos and videos captured at brother John David’s wedding to Abbie Burnett in November. She showed off her son Israel as one of three ring bearers in the first video, and another one featured the couple’s first kiss, which has already been seen by die-hard Duggar fans. The last one had the bride and groom hopping on a small plane to jet off to their new life together.

While it was revealed that John and Abbie did indeed take off in the plane, this is supposedly the first time that the action has been seen on video. The wedding photos and video clips can be seen on the Dillard Family website. Jill also promoted them on her Instagram account, along with some snaps of her family at the festivities. The blissful couple have been married for a little over a month now, but the family has been sharing bits and pieces of the nuptials since then.

Either Jill or Derick seems to be the one filming the newly wedded couple. You can see them emerge from the wedding reception that was held in one of the hangars at the airport in Abbie’s home state of Oklahoma. She is still in her bridal gown walking up to the plane. They got in one last kiss before they took off with John David dipping his bride for the smooch.

Abbie had a little bit of trouble trying to step into the plane with her dress getting in the way, but her new husband saved the day by scooping her up and plopping her in as the crowd applauded the scene. John David then expertly got the plane ready for take off.

Pics & Vids: "Batchelor 'til the rapture no more! Another Duggar brother is hitched!…" https://t.co/wRBx7LjMbT — Jill (Duggar)Dillard (@jillmdillard) December 15, 2018

The small plane had the usual “Just married” sign attached to the back and also what looks to be tin cans. Those stayed on until they got to the curve of the runway, where someone was there to detach them so John David and Abbie could take off safely.

There was also a clear view of the TLC crew filming the whole thing. The next season of Counting On will have all of the wedding dress shopping and preparations beforehand, as well as the entire wedding, despite already being aired as a special episode. More details will likely be shown later on.

In the meantime, Jill Duggar may just share more wedding clips in the future. There are lots of photos of Israel in his wedding attire, as well as the rest of the bridal party as part of the Dillard family photos.