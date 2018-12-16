Watch Dallas Cowboys Vs Indianapolis Colts Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch NFL Sunday Clash Online

The Dallas Cowboys head to Indianapolis as underdogs against the Colts, but need a win to clinch the NFC East title and a playoff berth.

For only the 17th time since 1960, the Dallas Cowboys will face the Indianapolis — formerly Baltimore — Colts, but this time, the game could seal a division title and playoff spot for the Cowboys, according to NFL.com. Meanwhile, the Colts face a must-win situation to keep their hopes for an AFC Wild Card slot alive, in a National Football League inter-conference clash that will live stream from downtown Indianapolis.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s NFL Week 10 match-up between the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys and the AFC South second-place Indianapolis Colts, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at the 67,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday, December 16. In the Pacific Time Zone, that start time will be 10 a.m., while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 17, Australian Eastern Daylight Time, 3 a.m. Western. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Sunday Greenwich Mean Time in the United Kingdom.

To see which areas of the United States will have access to the Cowboys vs. Colts game, be sure to check the map provided by 506 Sports. Areas shaded in pink will be able to watch the Dallas-Indy match-up live stream.

Though the division-leading Cowboys come in with the better record at 8-5, they also enter as slight underdogs on the road, with the Odds Shark computer predicting a final score of 29-19 in the Colts’ favor. Vegas oddsmakers see the game as a somewhat closer affair, granting a three-point spread in favor of host Indianapolis.

The Colts stunned the division-leading Houston Texans last week to keep their playoff hopes alive. But while there are a variety of scenarios that would allow Indianapolis to get into the postseason, spelled out in detail by Colts.com, the Sunday game against the Cowboys is a must-win in almost every permutation.

With the Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 15 game offered as a Fox Sports featured broadcast, a live stream will be available through the network’s Fox Sports Go, for fans who already have login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

There is a way to live stream the Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts game for free without a cable or satellite subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local Fox channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the game streamed live at no charge.

To view the live stream outside of the areas shown on the 506 Sports map linked above on this page, fans will need to pay the subscription fee for NFL Sunday Ticket, a service which also comes with a one-week free trial period, and offers a reduced, late-season rate.

Fans in Australia and other regions outside of the United States can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts game live stream with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but likewise comes with a one-week free trial offer.