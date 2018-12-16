Giuliani Says No To Trump Interview With Mueller: ‘Over My Dead Body’

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly still interested in interviewing President Donald Trump. Two sources briefed on the matter told CNN that Mueller remains adamant on arranging a sit-down.

Although Trump’s legal team appeared willing to resume discussion with Mueller, and responded in written form to the special counsel’s questions regarding Russian election interference, Donald Trump and his lawyers remain opposed to a sit-down interview with Robert Mueller. It remains unclear whether Mueller has more questions for Trump, but there is no indication thus far that the special counsel’s office is looking to subpoena the president.

Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, strongly pushed back against the idea of a Mueller-Trump sit-down, however. In an interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace broadcast Sunday, Giuliani said that Donald Trump would sit down for an interview with the special counsel over his “dead body,” Raw Story reports.

“You’re saying, no way to an interview?” the Fox News host asked.

“Over my dead body,” Giuliani responded. “But you know, I could be dead.”

Giuliani’s comments came after Wallace pressed the lawyer on the issue of General Michael Flynn’s firing. “I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled [sic] guilty to those lies,” the president tweeted in December last year.

Wallace pointed out that Donald Trump, by his own admission, knew Flynn lied to the authorities. This Thursday, Trump changed course and contradicted his previous statements, insisting that Flynn did not lie. “Well, the FBI said Michael Flynn, a general and a great person, they said he didn’t lie,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

The president's personal attorney cast doubt that the commander-in-chief would sit for an interview with the special counsel's team https://t.co/GJFZPe61Bw — POLITICO (@politico) December 16, 2018

But that is not important, according to Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, because lying is not a crime. “Well, that was a lie. But that’s not a crime!” he said, proceeding to attack Chris Wallace for “going all over the place” and allegedly confusing the viewership with his questions. Evidently unnerved by the host’s questions, Giuliani exploded with sarcasm.

“Yes, there are several unpaid parking tickets back in 1986-87 that haven’t been explained,” the lawyer told Wallace, after being asked about a potential Trump-Mueller sit-down, proceeding to accuse the special counsel of “trapping” General Michael Flynn into perjury.

“Yeah, good luck. After what they did to Flynn, the way they trapped him into perjury — and no sentence for him.”

Rudy Giuliani’s comments follow Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen’s sentencing to three years in prison. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the White House appears to have embarked on a campaign to distance the president from Cohen, who Giuliani describes as dishonest and “pathetic.”

In an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos broadcast Friday, Michael Cohen said that he is “angry” with himself for being loyal to the president. This perhaps comes as no surprise given that the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani praised Cohen as an “honorable” man in the past, but now smears him as a “pathetic” liar.