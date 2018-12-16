Diddy Posts Touching Video For Kim Porter’s Birthday Following Her Death

It’s been one month since the tragic death of Kim Porter, and Sean “Diddy” Combs and his children are still fighting to move forward with their lives. Over the past couple of weeks, Diddy has taken to social media on many occasions to vent about the abrupt life changes he’s faced. So for Kim Porter’s birthday on December 16, he wasted no time sharing his reaction to her bittersweet 48th birthday. Earlier today, the Bad Boy CEO shared a touching video in honor of the woman he refers to as his “soulmate.”

According to Hollywood Life, Diddy shared the video along with a heartfelt message to Kim Porter. The famed rapper and entrepreneur admitted that he’s spent a great portion of his life in love with the mother of three of his children. Diddy also credited Kim for being the person who stood by his side through many of the challenging times he’s faced.

“I’ve been in love with Kim almost all my life, you know,” Diddy said in the clip. “She’s the one that’s really rolled with me through everything, so that’s definitely like my queen, you know, and there’s only one crown, only one king, there’s only one queen, you know, and that’s who she is.”

Diddy concluded with birthday wishes to Kim Porter including a hashtag for the day. The former model’s family now considers her birthday to be “Kim Porter Day.”

“Happy Birthday Kim. We love you and we miss you. #KimPorterDay,” his caption read.

Check out Diddy’s post below.

Diddy’s loving birthday post is relatively similar to her oldest son Quincy’s post. Earlier today, Quincy also posted a tribute to his mother. The artist and actor shared a photo with his mother.

“I’m celebrating you everyday & we’re honoring you for eternity. I miss you and love you more than anyone can imagine. Happy Birthday Mommy,” read the caption. Quincy also included the hashtag #KimPorterDay.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Kim Porter’s untimely death. On November 15, she was found dead in her California home after weeks of battling pneumonia. Despite her reported condition, it is still unclear if her death is a result of pneumonia. Her cause of death has been deferred until further notice. Just days after Thanksgiving, Diddy and his children traveled to Columbus, Georgia to bury Kim near her mother, Sarah Porter. Since her death was confirmed, Diddy has been relatively vocal about his sentiments. From the unexpected loss to embracing life as a single parent, Diddy and his children have gone through lots of changes, but for the sake of his children, he’s working through the transitions.