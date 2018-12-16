CNN Guests Crack Up Over Former Aide’s Claim That Donald Trump Has ‘Thick Skin,’ And Is ‘A Tough Guy’

When a former campaign adviser to Donald Trump claimed on CNN that Trump has 'a pretty thick skin,' host Jake Tapper and other panelists broke out laughing.

As far back as September of 2015, Donald Trump has faced criticism of being overly sensitive.

“I don’t mind being criticized. And I don’t mind it at all. If I do something wrong, I have very thick skin,” Trump told CNN. His comments at the time came after Trump called conservative pundit Rich Lowry “a bad guy,” claiming “he should not be allowed on TV and the FCC should fine him!”

Trump’s response was triggered when Lowry said that Trump’s rival candidate Carly Fiorina had “castrated” Trump during a Republican presidential debate, as Fox News reported at the time.

The claim of Trump’s allegedly “thick skin” surfaced again on Sunday, after a video recording showing Trump’s budget director and incoming acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, describing Trump as “a terrible human being” during the 2016 campaign. The video was uncovered by The Daily Beast and was quickly reported by other media outlets.

CNN host Jake Tapper raised the issue of Mulvaney’s comments, as seen in the video below, with a panel that included David Urban, a Republican political consultant and 2016 Trump campaign adviser. Urban shrugged off Mulvaney’s remark, according to an account by The Hill.

“I’m sure the president knows that people say bad things about him,” Urban said. “He’s got pretty thick skin.”

The remark provoked a spontaneous reaction of disbelief from Tapper, as other members of the panel broke out in laughter. Symone Sanders, a top aide to Sen. Bernie Sanders during the 2016 Democratic primary campaign, immediately responded, “No he doesn’t.”

“He has the thinnest skin I’ve ever seen,” Sanders said, through laughter.

Tapper responded to Urban’s claim with a chuckle and a sarcastic nod, as seen in the video above.

“He’s a tough guy, he can take it,” Urban continued, protesting that Trump does indeed have “thick skin.”

“It would be hard to image President Obama, even, picking somebody for chief of staff that called him a terrible human being,” Tapper remarked.

“Well, people actually wanted to be President Obama’s chief of staff,” replied Jen Psaski, who served as a communications official during the Obama administration.

“So he had more of a selection,” Tapper noted.

Incoming Donald Trump Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney (above) once called Trump ‘a terrible human being.’ Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton also raised the issue of Trump’s sensitivity to criticism.

“It’s not hard to imagine Donald Trump leading us into a war just because somebody got under his very thin skin,” the former Democratic presidential candidate said, according to USA Today.

“I don’t have thin skin — I have very strong, very thick skin,” Trump quickly responded.