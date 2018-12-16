Offset Crashed Cardi B’s Performance To Apologize Publicly, But She Wasn’t Having It

Offset looks to be a man on a mission. The Migos rapper seems more determined than ever to win back his estranged wife, superstar rapper Cardi B, but Cardi isn’t having it.

According to a report from Variety, Offset decided to take his apologies up a notch by crashing Cardi’s recent performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles.

Cardi’s performance was stalled when the rapper had flowers and a cake brought out on stage with the words “Take Me Back Cardi” on full display. A few seconds later, Offset can be seen walking toward a displeased-looking Cardi with a mic in his hand. He takes a moment to apologize again “in front of the world.” During his apology, members of the audience could be heard screaming and begging Cardi not to take the rapper back. At the end of the apology, it seems Cardi asked Offset to get off the stage.

A video of the entire exchange has been circulating on social media. Cardi has since responded to the incident, asking people to not to “bash” the father of her child. Her defense of the rapper earned her quite a bit of backlash, it seems fans are now under the impression she’s open to taking the rapper back.

“I’m not saying that I’m going to get back together with him, I just don’t like that bashing online thing,” she said in another video.

The blonde rapper then went on to draw a comparison to comedian Pete Davidson, who recently posted a suicidal-sounding message to his Instagram account, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Offset bothering Cardi B during her @RollngLoud set

“Just earlier, you just saw how Pete Davidson was talking about how he don’t even want to be on this earth because mad people be coming at him every single day. I wouldn’t want my baby father to have that feeling because millions of people be bashing him every day. That’s a nasty feeling,” she explained.

Cardi B explains why she isn't getting back with Offset and don't want fans messing with him

While a lot of people are focused on the actual relationship between Cardi and Offset, many others are upset with the organizers of the Rolling Loud Festival for allowing Offset to crash Cardi’s performance. Before the incident occurred, the Rolling Loud Twitter account sent out a tweet telling fans to expect the night’s happenings to go viral. The tweet has since been deleted but was screenshotted by Twitter users.

Y'all really trying to salvage this when we all saw your now-deleted tweet saying that YOU KNEW AND TACITLY APPROVED of Offset interrupting Cardi's set. Unplug the amps, the mics, and your Twitter. You're done. Amazing way to treat your first female headliner EVER.

The pair officially called it quits earlier this month after being married for just over a year. The breakup was reportedly fueled by rumors of Offset’s cheating, according to TMZ. Since the breakup, Offset has been trying to earn Cardi’s forgiveness and even has the support of a number of other male celebrities, including T.I. and The Game.

A source recently told Hollywood Life that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper might be considering taking her husband back, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“At first, Cardi was so angry she couldn’t stand to even hear Offset’s name, and she was adamant that she wanted to divorce him and not have anything to do with him ever again,” the source said. “But now, they’ve started talking again and she’s started coming around to the idea of them getting back together.”

It’s unclear whether or not Cardi will actually reunite with Offset but she has made it clear the two will maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship for the sake of their daughter.