B&B’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: ‘Feel The Joy,’ Love, Hate, Pain, & Misery

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly video preview, entitled “Feel The Joy” promises an exciting week packed with action and high-strung emotions. From Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) to Los Angeles, to Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) stealing kisses, the week of December 17 promises some crazy moments that will have you glued to your seat.

Decorating Together On B&B

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asked Taylor Hayes (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to move in, and mother and daughter will be preparing for the holidays. Bold and the Beautiful sneak peek clip shows Taylor asking Steffy “Where do you want this mistletoe?”

Reese Kisses Taylor Again

Little does Taylor know that she will soon have her own mistletoe moment. Taylor and Reese will be dining out when the doctor tells her “It could be a win-win” before leaning in for a kiss. It seems as if Reese will continue pursuing the psychiatrist with Inquisitr dishing that he will even ask Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) to apologize to Taylor.

Bill’s Declaration To Brooke

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke will pay a visit to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) at his office. It seems as if she will ask the publishing tycoon for a favor, and rumor has it that it will be concerning Taylor.

However, Bill has his own declaration to make. He will tell his former wife that “I’m a different man these days because of you.” It seems as if Bill credits Brooke with his transformation on Tuesday, December 18.

Steffy Sets Hope Straight

It seems as if Hope’s vision for Christmas does not sit well with Steffy. She will tell Hope, “You can’t just ban my mom from Christmas.”

Later, she will also question Hope with, “Isn’t that the holiday spirit?”

Maya Returns Without Rick

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Maya will return on Thursday, December 20. She will tell Brooke the painful news.

“Rick and I are over.” “What?”

Nobody would have ever imagined that Lizzy’s parents would ever split because they seemed to have everything going for them.

Zoe Claims Her Man

Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) will make her return to Forrester Creations. She doesn’t know that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) since has moved on from his relationship with her. In fact, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will make sure that Emma knows that Xander is no longer single. “Xander and I are seeing each other again.”

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.