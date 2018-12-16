Kristin Cavallari Strips Down To Her Bra While Giving Off ‘Holiday Vibes’

Kristin Cavallari is one busy woman. In addition to being a wife and mother, she also runs her own company and is the star of her very own reality TV series, Very Cavallari.

This week, Kristin Cavallari took to her Instagram account to share a modeling photo of herself wearing a skimpy outfit. In the photo, the former Laguna Beach and The Hills alum is seen flaunting her famous curves.

Kristin dons nothing but a black, lacy, see-through bra and an oversize sweater that is very low cut. The sweater shows off Cavallari’s bra and cleavage as she also rocks two gold chains around her neck and some geometrical gold earrings.

Cavallari wears her sandy blonde hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head, and dons a full face of make up for the photo, which includes a bronzed face, shimmering highlighter, darkened brows and lashes, and a berry-colored lipstick.

Kristin has a little smile on her face in the sexy snapshot, and stands in front of a plain white background for the photo. Cavallari tags her company, Uncommon James, in the photograph, as well as her glam team.

In the caption of the picture, Kristin Cavallari reveals that her photo gives off major “holiday vibes” for those looking to be stylish this winter, or buy a gift for someone special.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kristin recently revealed that she and her husband, former NFL star Jay Cutler, have switched roles a bit since he retired from the league.

“We’ve definitely switched roles which has been really interesting, but it’s great. I couldn’t do any of this without him. He’s home with the kids, picking the boys up from school and really allowing me to be able to have the time and freedom to do all this. He’s been really supportive,” Cavallari stated.

“I call him my farmhand because he’s been planting trees around the house. He’s been taking care of all the animals. I’m just giving him time. I’m not gonna pressure him. He worked his ass off for so many years, so I get that all he’s ever known is football. He’s gonna figure it out,” Kristin added.

Recently, it was revealed that Cavallari’s former show, The Hills, was set to return to MTV for a new reboot starring many former stars, and some new ones, but Kristin Cavallari was forced to decline due to her E! series, Very Cavallari.